It is almost too much winning! First the much deserved anti-ICC position the US should have taken years ago by Ambassador Bolton and now this:

Irexit Freedom to Prosper to field candidates in European elections

I am thrilled. The Irexit Freedom Party is now started! Yes the polls show only 11 percent of the Irish want to leave the European Union. But that is propaganda talking. Irish patriots fought and died for independence and freedom in the 1916-22 war for independence. Education comes first. But it is right for all the nations of Europe to renounce the European Union superempire and seek their own way.

Every Irish voter should ask the question: How would Pearse or Connolly or Clarke vote? Or the others who signed the document that proudly sits in my office – the declaration of Irish Independence in the Easter Rising – all of whom were executed (MacDonagh, Diarhada, Ceannt and Plunkett) or the one the Brits might have wished they had executed: Michael Collins. Would these men have stayed in a supernational state that is sovereign over Ireland? The Irtish people?

To ask it is to answer it. It will take time. But be encouraged. They once laughed at Nigel Farage, too. But he had the last laugh!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

