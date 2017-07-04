I am thankful for this comment from Hanover County Libertarians for Hyra and I have reached out to him/her. I hope he/she will contact me.
Mr. Sanders:
I counted 16 people in the room. Half of them didn’t live in the 12th District so Senator Sioban Dunnavant wasted her time driving to Beaverdam which is not in the 12th State Senate District to see “constituents” who couldn’t vote for her. Perhaps she was there to show support for the Hanover GOP Chairman. FYI- Dunnavant refused to return the VCDL survey during her senate campaign so we know she is not a GUN ADVOCATE or strong on 2nd Amendment rights. She wasn’t there for the NRA speaker.
What you didn’t report was that half the attendance was from Mechanicsville. What does that say about the grassroots’ support for the Patrick Henry Tea Party in western Hanover County? An NRA leader and Hanover County’s GOP Chairman couldn’t draw a crowd? In an Election year?
What message does poor turnout Tuesday night send to GOP candidate Ed Gillespie? You are encouraging him to COME TO HANOVER COUNTY after refusing New Kent and Hanover Counties GOP Committee invitations during the Primary?
Cliff Hyra has a HUGE opportunity in Hanover County…. That is the message Mr. Sanders.
I think it is early but I do think there are major issues between conservatives and Ed Gillespie. I would like to know more about both candidates. Is it lesser of two candidates neither of which I strongly prefer or is it idealism like Sarvis in 2013? Can you who support Cliff Hyra take responsibility for a Democrat in the Governor’s Mansion? I am truly impartial in this race at this time.
I expected the NRA representative to draw a crowd. The rest of them not so much. The republican party under the new leadership of Wright and Agliano have pretty much killed the party here. The writer is correct this is the county that Hyra can take.
Both of the Hanover TEA Party groups have openly embraced the local republican party , ignoring the fact that in 2009-10 when the groups flourished it was for among a number of reasons their neutrality and open armed welcome for citizens that had grown weary of both political party establishments. Both of these groups have morphed into social clubs. Ask either of them what they have accomplished the last 5 years ? Have they turned out any incumbents in Hanover ? Have they shrunk or restrained the growth in Hanover’s budget ? Have they stopped any of the grandiose spending in Hanover ? Made even a tiny dent in the overall spending growth ? No, to all of the above.
This nonsense in the discussion of how anyone supporting Hyra will be responsible for electing a Democrat once again illustrates the warped mindset of far too many who view elections as a athletic event.
I have asked the question hundreds of time, the last republicrat administration of Bob McDonnell—–what in the hell did he accomplish ? How is McDonnell any different than McAwful ?
The only way to reach the republican party establishment with the message that conservatives won’t fall for the ” gotta win baby” any longer is to support PRINCIPLES and the advancement of reform, cutting state government and reducing the convoluted tax mess that we call our tax code.
Keep buying into the ” less of two evils” and admit you are practicing the textbook definition of insanity.
Advancing the Libertarian party and their candidates is the only real reform measures that conservatives can take if they have any hope of reforming the republicrat party. Need evidence of that….look at this years budget and what was done, most of which had state republicrats voting for it.
Bob Shannon King William