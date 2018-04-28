I started out last week, perhaps feeling a bit radical, urging people around the country to support this Libertarian state senator from Nebraska, Laura Ebke and now there are more reasons to support her.

First, her seminal occupational licensing bill was signed by Governor Ricketts. Here is the report from the Institute for Justice:

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the Occupational Board Reform Act on Monday afternoon, a landmark law that will systematically reduce the state’s burdensome and arbitrary licenses. Today, Nebraska has more than 170 different occupational licenses, which cover almost a quarter of the state’s workforce. *** Sponsored by Sen. Laura Ebke, the new law (LB 299) establishes a review process that will use a two-step process to review existing regulations. First, there must be “present, significant, and substantiated harms” that warrant government intervention. Second, if such a problem exists, the legislators must first consider a regulation that is the “least restrictive” and imposes the lowest burdens and costs while still protecting consumers from the harm.

Yet the Nebraska Governor seems threatened by Senator Ebke. Here is a pro-Ebke and maybe pro-libertarian article by Patricia McConnell that I need to cite rather freely. I start with a cite that I looked at from what I assume is Nebraska’s leading paper in the state capital (I would have trouble living in the Cornhusker State with a capital named after Abraham Lincoln) that impressed me. Here is the cite from the Lincoln Journal Star and here is the fuller quote from McConnell’s article (I bolded the Journal Star quote):

On Sunday, summing up what had been a contentious 2018 Legislative Session in the state, the Lincoln Journal Star singled Ebke out for praise:

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...