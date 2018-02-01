According to MSNBC Anchor Joy Reid MS-13 is “a gang nobody that doesn’t watch Fox News has ever heard of,” that President Trump made sound like the biggest threat facing America.

But it is not just MS13, a Latino gang of criminals and murders, that people who watch MSNBC are unaware of. And the fact that you probably haven’t heard of this gang and other important news unless you watch FoxNews is not a deficiency of Fox, but it exposes the Democrat news filter that we have in America.

So why don’t you hear about MS13 on the other networks?

Because reporting the rapes, murders, human smuggling, and other nasty deeds of a Latino gang does not fit with the Democrat’s narrative on illegal immigration and their desire to overlook violent crimes in order to import more Democrat voters. The Democrats even went so far as to shut down the American Federal Government to help illegal aliens who come first in the Democrats playbook.

Fortunately, it isn’t just FoxNews that finds MS13 to be a major problem. Other news outlets that have not become part of the Democrat Machine and who still practice at least some journalism are reporting on MS13 as well.

The Daily Mail in the UK reported this almost a year ago:

The El Salvadorian criminal enterprise MS-13 which saw two of its members sport sickening smiles in court for the ‘satanic’ kidnap and murder of two female teens in Houston is estimated to have between 10,000 and 20,000 members nationwide. MS-13, also known as Mara Salvatrucha, is believed to have a presence in 46 states according to an independent study done by University of Pennsylvania. The gang is thought to be behind a string of murders and violent crimes although the exact figures are not known. Thirteen alleged members, ten of whom are illegal immigrants, were arrested in connection to seven slayings in Long Island over the last year. The latest murders have begun to push into the public eye the decades of evil perpetuated by the group – and the terror of those living among it which sees female members inducted by being gang raped.

The MS-13 is the first and only criminal organization in the United States to be named as ‘transnational’ by the FBI and operates on the motto of ‘Kill, Rape, Control,’ Massachusetts Attorney Carmen Ortiz said. The group was started nearly 20 years ago in Los Angeles after millions of immigrants from El Salvador came to the United States after a violent civil war left over 100,000 dead. The gang has since spread all over the country, and are known widely as the best killers – due to their exceedingly brutal weapon of choice, a machete. The two young women killed by MS-13 in Long Island, Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, were beat with bats and hacked with machetes so severely that their bodies were unrecognizable. They were both students at Brentwood High School. That last paragraph shows why this is such a horrific gang that should be reported by all media, and not hidden away for the Democrats political agenda. Of course Trump didn’t speak of the horrific way in which these girls were murdered in his SOTU speech, but these children were “beat with bats and hacked with machetes so severely that their bodies were unrecognizable”.

So the question is, why would anyone watch a “News” channel that filters out any stories not favorable to the Democrats, or negative to Republicans?

Joy Reid intended to slam FoxNews for what they report, but to anyone with a brain, she only highlighted the reporting deficiencies in the rest of the media.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog.Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

