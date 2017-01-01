First my disclaimer: Yes I am helping the Fauconier campaign. It is a breath of fresh air for the district and the Commonwealth. But I am just helping. This is just me the blogger talking.

But for Trump voters – 2016 was a great year! We won! (Except in the Commonwealth where we should have won!) But if you voted for Trump in the Ninth state senate district, your district had the smallest percentage for Trump according to VPAP.

But you can make 2017 a great year in your Senate district!

There were 95,079 voters in the Ninth on November 8 and only 23.88 % voted for Trump. That means according to my “on the napkin” (I think I once argued a case in an appellate court with notes on a napkin so do not disparage the napkin!) taking 951 votes (roughly one percent) times 24 percent I get approximately 22,824 votes. (VPAP has 22,709 Trump votes and 4,720 other votes)

If you add to that the estimated Gary Johnson and other voters in the district (using VPAP numbers): 27,429 votes.

If every Trump/Johnson/Stein/McMullin voter voted on January 10 for Corey Fauconier, it would be virtually certain he would win.

Why should you do it?

The election of the South’s first Libertarian state legislator would shake up the political system in a positive manner. The GOP did not run a candidate. Electing Fauconier would say to both parties: Contested elections are good for the people and the parties and the system.

Here is a link to Corey’s positions on the issues. (I must say in fairness that Delegate McClellan did support and co-sponsor Senator Dance’s indigent defense bill last year. She gets it on that! It’s her other positions like her insistence upon restricting private sales of firearms using the misleading “gun show loophole” thesis, the expansion of Medicaid and her support of abortion rights that are troubling.)

Corey’s opponent [Delegate Jennifer McClellan] appears to see the state senate as a stepping stone to US Senator or Governor or some other office. She also is willing to disenfranchise her present voters in the 71st district for most if not all of the 2017 regular session of the General Assembly to gratify that ambition for higher office. See this Times-Dispatch article. (She could have resigned her seat so the 71st could have had the special election at same time.)

And here’s some highlights from that T-D article:

With a reputation as a rising Democratic star and passionate advocate on women’s issues and education, McClellan had an outside chance at being Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s appointee to replace Kaine, which would have made her the first African-American and the first woman to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate.

That all disappeared in early November on what McClellan calls a “devastating” and “personally dark” day. *** [Blogger’s note: That “devastating” and “personally dark” day comment ought to stir the Trump voters to action – and only one action is needed – vote January 10 for Corey!] The short election timeline poses logistical challenges — among them the question of figuring out how she should file her bills with the election scheduled Jan. 10, one day before lawmakers return to the Capitol for the 2017 legislative session. If McClellan moves to the Senate, her House seat could be vacant for some, if not most, of the 46-day session before another special election can be held. *** McClellan was not coy when asked if she hopes eventually to have an office that serves all of Virginia. “I say this as a joke, but it’s also true,” McClellan said. “Any Virginia politician who tells you they don’t want to be governor is a liar.” So if you voted for Trump in the Ninth, you can have a say in a huge political upset that will take the sting out of the Trump defeat statewide. And it is likely that Delegate McClellan will never be a a statewide ballot.

If you voted for former NM Governor Gary Johnson you know a Libertarian is worth voting for. So help the party, the movement and the cause of liberty by voting Corey! January 10!

If you voted for another candidate, you probably did so because of the main two choices were unpalatable. Corey Fauconier might be more to your taste. he is beholden to no one and will seek to serve the people.

The vote is likely to be tiny – I would say 10-15% turnout max. Any significant Trump turnout will affect the vote. This 2014 January special election in a Hampton Roads state senate district between now Senator Linwood Lewis and Rep. Wayne Coleman was particularly contested because senate control was potentially at stake. (Over a million dollars was spent!) Here is the result:

Lewis – 10,203 Coleman – 10,192

Yes it was that close. 11 votes. Every vote does count. So if all the Deplorables and Libertarians and other principled voters get out – the vote ought to swamp (pun intended as you will see below) the putative incumbent winner.

Finally, it would not hurt to drain the swamp in Richmond. I know many good folks serve in government. But the people are in charge. Let’s remind them of this.

The political system in Virginia needs to be opened up more. A vote for Corey Fauconier will go a long way to do exactly that. So Trump and other voters in the Ninth – get out and vote January 10 for Corey Fauconier.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

