My Analysis on the Impeachment Story

It Does NOT Make Any Difference If There Was a Quid Pro Quo; Impeachment For This Will Hobble Every President’s Ability to Conduct Foreign Policy!

I was not going to write on impeachment until after the election next Tuesday but with reports of an imminent vote in the House of Representatives as early as Thursday I must say it. No impeachment!

I am still amazed that people are fixated on this Ukraine telephone call. Some seem to be fixated on was there a quid pro quo – after all the President asked for a “favor” and here’s one legacy media’s analysis that Trump pressured the Ukraine president to investigate the Bidens.

So, let’s get this out of the way: Even if it is proven the President pressured Ukraine’s leader through withholding aid to investigate the Bidens, that is not impeachable. Or at least should not be impeachable. (To borrow a aphorism from criminal law: You can impeach a ham sandwich if you have the votes to do so.)

Let me say this: Rivkin and Foley, great lawyers both, have a sensational analysis on why this Ukraine issue is not a proper subject for impeachment. Let me add a few points of my own, some consonant with Rivkin and Foley and some different.

First, every President has conditioned foreign aid on certain behaviors. The Mexico City abortion policy – some Presidents said give to abortion providers and some did not. Here’s an article on this. Foreign aid is not string-free and no nation should expect it to be.

Some might say, but this is different: This is personal. This is seeking dirt on a potential opponent just before an election and using government resources to do so. While it would not have been my advice to authorize this phone call, the actual transcript belies that analysis:

I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people… The server, they say Ukraine has.it There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation .. I think you are surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. * * * Good because I heard you had a prosecutor who was very good and he was shut down and that’s really unfair. A lot of people are talking about that, the way they shut your very good prosecutor down and you had some very bad people involved. Mr. Giuliani is a highly respected man. He was the mayor of New York City, a great mayor, and I would like him to call you. * * * * The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if

you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me. This transcript did not copy well and I had to edit it, but it is correct to a high degree of approximation.

So the “favor” was about the Crowdstrike server issue. NOT about the Biden matter. Trump also asked the Ukraine President to look into the Biden matter as a anti-corruption and improper foreign (US) intervention probe.

Now I’ll say this: I think Trump knew exactly what he was doing: If he got dirt on Biden, that would be great. But the President figured the call would be leaked and the media would have to discuss the Hunter Biden matter. And that was the win for President.

What President Trump did not figure on was impeachment. I think the big argument ought not be primarily the reversal of the election (although that could rouse the Deplorables) but that impeachment will hobble foreign policy. For example: A Democrat President could reverse the Mexico City policy in a way that benefits (directly or indirectly) say Planned Parenthood, who had supported that candidate’s election and potentially re-election. A GOP Congress could cite the help from PP and impeach.

Impeachment will hobble any President’s ability to conduct foreign policy, which the Chief Executive is plenary under the Constitution. Any President has to have prophylactic ability to act or refuse to act in his or her best interest and that ought to be in the best interest of the nation. The House should vote no and if they refuse, the Senate should meet on the first day of trial and pass a demurrer resolution (A demurrer is a pleading that says even if the facts are proven, it is not a cause of action and the plaintiff is not entitled to recover any damages.) dismissing the articles of impeachment once and for all.

If you live in a district with a Democrat House member – politely ask him or her to vote NO. Let’s put this false issue to bed once and for all.