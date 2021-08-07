“I got a letter from the Government the other day. ***

I opened and read it, it said they were suckers……….”



Chuck D

Public Enemy

Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos

It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold us Back.

1988



My Body, My Choice for Abortion but, NOT for Covid-19.

I remember reading a book in high school entitled, “Attention MOVE!!!! This is America” by Margot Harry.



It was the first book I read which gave me the revolutionary understanding that the Government could cover up a conspiracy.



I absolutely love the manner in which the government utilizes social media for selfish one way communication. It is like instructions, orders or demands. It is a really rainy Saturday morning 0750 hours on August 7, 2021. My doggie daughter Eva Elizabeth just conducted her regular routine “quality of life” test.



I powered my Samsung Galaxy Note 8 up, entered my five digit code to unlock my device and “BOOM!!!”



At the top of my Twitter feed is exactly what Busta Rhymes would call, “Dat Bumbleclot phuchery!!!!”



From the Office of Commonwealth of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam……



Today, we announced that all 122,000 state employees in Virginia must show proof of vaccination by September 1 or get tested for #COVID19 weekly. Our workforce will lead by example—and we encourage localities and other employers to do the same.



Read more: https://t.co/m0wQGpu1t7 https://t.co/cek7tBNmGg



Wow!!!! My body, my choice for abortion however we now have forced Covid-19 vaccinations or mandatory weekly testing for all State Employees. As per his media release, Governor Northam said, “The only way to end this pandemic is to for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As head of state government, we have a responsibility to lead by example and ensure the safety of our employees and the people they serve. The three vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available, and I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get their shot. The time for waiting is over.”



Yea…..NO. this is America and I as an American should have a choice. Waiting to see what other lawsuits pop up in opposition to your Governor. Or as my Mom used to say, “yunz’is”. (the term is used when the speaker is not claiming the person in authority making demands)



Meanwhile Major Mike Webb former Candidate for Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia (The Republican Party of Virginia dropped the ball again in my opinion). Currently, Major Webb is in the race for Arlington School Board. The mainstream media in the Northern Virginia community paints him as “an outsider” on the “periphery of the political scene”



Maybe at THIS time you have to forgive us Conspiracy Theorist that we believe and think outside the political box. Via phone Major Mike Webb said,” The declaration for the Emergency Use Authorization was published on March 20, 2020, and according to the reply we received from VDH, at no time did the nation’s only physician (Northam) serving as a state governor ever consider whether COVID-19 was a biological agent being deployed.”



Webb goes onto say that, “83.1% of the reactogenicity participants in the Pfizer/BioNTech six month study had participated in the the previous study, and, hence had been vetted, to ensure a favorable outcome regarding adverse events.”



In other words Virginia Right readers, they are cooking the books in order to come up with “favorable” test results to provide the people a false sense of security in this situation. I am not sure about yuns-is but, I do not want to be a crash test dummy or Guinea pig for Covid-19. I guess we will stay tuned to see if the employees at the state level “Get up Stand Up” or get down with the get down.