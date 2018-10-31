I am so thrilled about the nascent BLEXIT movement: That Blacks or African-American people are leaving the Democratic Party. If Trump and the GOP do not take full advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity, they deserve to lose elections.

Of course, I think blacks might feel better, at least at first, in the Libertarian party! My dear friend Corey Fauconier was the first in what I hope is a movement for liberty.

First let me tell the Corey story – from my vantage point:

I met Corey at Toastmasters and we were competitors in a speech contest. Corey had a fabulous speech. I thought for sure he was going to win or at least beat me for the club contest at Main Street Motivators; after I prevailed I got to know him better.

Cue to the time shortly after – I was invited to help with the Crusade for Voters and Corey came to a candidate’s forum. I was the moderator and I politely insisted all the candidates on the ballot – including the Libertarians – Rob Sarvis for US Senate and James Carr for 7th District Congress – should be invited. (I had finagled an invite to Sarvis when he ran for Governor the year before to the Crusade meeting but Corey was not there!) And that’s how Fauconier became a Libertarian. I am honored he is now affiliated with this blog.

It may be a tough move to go from the Dems to the GOP. But liberty is always fighting for. Blexit is needed. But I admit, I am not black. Maybe Corey will do a post on this issue. But I can give testimony: Corey Fauconier was Blexit before Blexit was Blexit.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

