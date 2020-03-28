My Humble Tribute to Senator Tom Coburn

Would have made a great President!

I actually went to the COS (Convention of States) rally on Capitol Square. I went in a faint and ultimately vain hope I could meet one of my political heroes – who happens to be on the wrong side of the COS issue – can’t be right about every issue! (Here are two important reasons: A liberal Constitutional Convention and secession.) I did not meet the senator.

I once read the book by Senator Tom Coburn (Breach of Trust) and said: This book ought to be the platform of every candidate for Congress! I brought that book to the COS rally.

Coburn tells how an ordinary baby doctor (what is it about Ron Paul and Tom Coburn being baby doctors!) ended up winning a seat in Congress and tryingt o do the right.

Coburn makes a great argument for term limits. The forces in DC are inherently corrupting – that is a strong word – but I do not mean bribery and graft. I mean the idealism of trying to get something done leads to power and then committee chairs and wheeling and dealing for bills. Raising gobs of money. Principle gets turned into getting re-elected each election cycle.

So the best tribute to the Representative and Senator who ought to have been President is to stay idealistic and work for good solid candidates who reflect conservative and liberty values. I think I’ll dig out that book. We need more candidates and office holders who will dedicate themselves to smaller, limited government.