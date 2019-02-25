My Libertarian Response to the Crisis in Virginia.

Because of the goings on in Virginia politics, I am writing this unofficial response to the current crisis in our Commonwealth.

First, if you do not know me, I am an active member of the Libertarian Party of Virginia. I learned about liberty in November 2015 at a political forum (because the Libertarian Candidates never get included in “debates”) at Virginia Union University hosted by the Richmond Crusader for Voters.

That day, I was able to meet Robert Sarvis and James Carr who at the time were running for office. In February 2015, I became the Campaign Manager for Carl Loser (pronounced Loz-er) as he ran for Virginia State Senate District 10. It was in July of 2015, I released a rap song entitled “Nice: Libertarian Theme” to explain Libertarian platform issues to anyone who would listen.

Since 2015, I have worked as an activist for the Libertarian Party both in my home state of Virginia as well as neighboring North Carolina. I was the first Black Communications Chair of the LPVA in 2016. I was a former candidate for Virginia State Senate District 9 in 2017.

Why have I taken so strongly to the Libertarian Party? Because my brothers and sisters have welcomed me with open arms. They help me take what I know to the next level and help me make our community a better place.

Unfortunately (or fortunately) over the past several weeks our Commonwealth has been center stage in National news. Black face, Ku Klux Klan hoods, and current political leaders alleging they dressed up like Michael Jackson and Kurtis Blow. The Democratic Party is having a crisis in public on a grand scale. My response currently and honestly as I speak freely and frankly is “so what!!!!”

I am speaking to all who are reading but, especially to my brothers ans sisters who call themselves “African American” “Black American” or just “Black”. What is wrong with you all?! It is not the black face or the Klan hoods which offend me as an enlightened and educated Virginian. Over this legislative cycle in Virginia it is the Democrats bills which offend me!!!!No educational choice for parents looking to insure their children receive a quality education. Crime in our communities. Wanting to legalize late term abortions. Wanting to take second amendment rights away from law abiding Virginians. Raising taxes to pay for medical benefits for some. You all cannot be serious. Then currently if it was not for the Republican Party of Virginia (super shout to my GOP brothers and sisters) we would really be losing our rights in addition to going deeper into debt. The perspective of the Democratic Party is insulting to me as a thinking educated person.

Then let us look at the brainwashing effects of the mainstream media. Folks please they want to spoonfeed you “their perspectives” instead of allowing you to make your own decisions concerning way YOU think or what is important to You.

Because it is Black History Month, I was up late following a trip to New Jersey. Watching a PBS story about the desegregation of Virginia public schools. From the perspective of the black students who lived during that time. Never was it explained that massive resistance was a policy of the Democratic Party. It really made me angry on top of insulting my intelligence. It was the Republican Party who has always worked ro give freedom, liberty and opportunity to Black Americans.

But, nowadays, when Black Americans identify with a party other than the Democrats we are insulted made fun of like Kanye West and Steve Harvey. Race cannot still be the one issue that you allow people to keep us divided on. If it continues to be that, we will never progress.

With the organizations I am supporting the Libertarian Party and the Virginia Citizens Defense League, there is no racism. I only see the love and support of fellow Virginians and North Carolinians who want liberty and freedom for all. I love my brothers and sisters and I appreciate the fact they support and empower me to be the very best I can be and stand for what I deem important.

Two improvements which I would like to work towards in 2019. First, the Libertarian Party of Virginia does not currently have ballot access. Which means in a nutshell, we are not recognized as a political party by the Commonwealth. I order for us to have our candidate(s) names placed on the ballot in the Commonwealth, we have to collect ballot petition signatures. The amount of signatures depends on what level of office the candidate is aspiring to run for. For example, Dean Davison is currently running in the 19th District for House of Delegates. He needs 125 valid signatures from voters in his district. When I ran for Virginia State Senate 10th District, I was required to obtain 250 signatures. For Governor a Libertarian candidate would be added or included on the ballot he or she would be required to obtain 10,000 valid signatures.

Now, we as Libertarians have come to understand one single ballot access signature costs $4.00. So you can do the math. 125× $4.00= $500.00 / 250×$4.00=$1,000.00 and 10,000×$4.00= $40,000. Be advised that Libertarian candidates and ballot petition volunteers get more signatures then the minimum because sometimes voters do not always know what district they vote in. So, for example if you may have moved and did not update your address with the Registrar and the State Board of Elections, your signature may not count as you could have moved out of district.

Second, is all candidates should be allowed to participate in debates. It is a way that we can explain our party platform and perspective to voters. Currently percentage numbers from polls are manners in which keep third party candidates out of televised debates. People are so concerned with racism and sexism. Well, as you can see independent political parties are fighting party-ism.

I plan to use my media platform to continue to educate voters to understand, there is another choice. And even if your candidate does “win” do we the everyday voter really “win”? I really do not think we do. Which is why I continue to support the Libertarian Party of Virginia and North Carolina

About Corey Fauconier Corey “Sage” Fauconier is a native of Cambria Heights, Queens, New York who currently resides in Henrico County, Virginia. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a degree in Political Science (1994) and a Paralegal Studies Certificate (1996). Former Libertarian Candidtate for Virginia State Senate 2017. First Black Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party (2016), Hip Hop voice for the Libertarian Pary of Virginia and North Carolina.