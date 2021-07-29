My New Heroes: The Fiji Rugby Sevens Team

Won gold again and then praised God over it! Sang a hymn!

Five years ago, in Rio, the nation of Fiji won their first medal. They got the official Sanders Olympic Tout. It was the best medal any nation can get for their first Olympic medal: Gold.

What I did not know at the time of the tout was it produced perhaps the world’s most unusual denomination of paper money: A seven dollar bill! (Here is an eBay ad for five consecutively numbered bills.)

The Fiji rugby seven team won again! The team lustily sang their national anthem, prayed after their win, and one team member raised a finger to the sky. Go to this Breitbart article for the pix and the hat tip. Here is another source: UK Guardian:

You could see it after the match, too, when they gathered in a circle and filled the empty Tokyo Stadium with a beautiful rendition of their team hymn. “We always start with our prayers and songs, and we always end with our prayers and songs,” [team captain Jerry] Tuwai said, “and that song says that our God is a loving God, and that while we always tend to go stray from what he expects from us, he still loves us, and gives us good things.” Like the gold medal, which he took off, and insisted on putting around Baber’s neck instead.

This team hid away since Easter to avoid COVID and now the island is on lockdown. But that did not stop celebrations (from Breitbart):

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation presenter Jaquee Speight tweeted: “Last Olympics we gathered in numbers, tears flowed and bells were rung. Tonight in the middle of a pandemic and (with) Fiji under curfew, pots and pans ring, fireworks go off in yards and the cheers from every house can be heard.”

So, let’s do an honorary tout for the praying Fijians. Rah for you and may God be exalted. If I can get a video of the gold medal ceremony I will update again. I am sorry I called the team captain the coach. Maybe only a matter of time before he is the coach!

I think the Fiji seven team would like this, so I am doing it: This is a place to go to find out how to be right with God. Hat tip to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.