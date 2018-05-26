I knew this story – there is a relative on my mother’s side who did the Dobson genealogy all the way to the early 1700s. He has done a yeoman’s job on this project – years of work. But I new this for a year.

But this story – I prefer the Christian word “testimony” – this testimony hit me the other day in a way that it never hit me before. Memorial Day. Those who paid the ultimate price for our liberty. (I had had a great uncle – Private James Dobson – who was killed in action and buried in Italy in a WW II US military cemetery and I knew about that for many years.) This is a testimony that is haunting.

Here it is: My direct ancestor – five great grandfather – was Captain John Dobson Sr. and he was slain in a Revolutionary War battle – one of the worst ones fought in the Revolutionary War – because it was relative v. relative, neighbor v. neighbor, friend v. friend. The Battle of Ramsour’s Mill (near Charlotte NC) was to stop the formation of a Tory fifth column army in western North Carolina. And here is a blurb about the battle and a photo of a 1995 historical marker by the DAR that mentions Captain Dobson and this is a blurb that confirms the testimony on John Dobson Sr. from a source other than my relative. And the Tory army disappeared after the battle. Western North Carolina was very much more secure after this battle.

Just a year before was the birth of my Fourth great grandfather – John Dobson Jr. (The middle name might be Wallace or it might be William or Williams, not sure yet.)

Now I can quarrel with most of our wars – but the Revolutionary War was a fight for liberty and sovereignty. It is awe-inspiring that one of my ancestors was willing to leave his family and fight for liberty and his nation. I am thankful for John Dobson Sr. and I am thankful for all who fought for their country and grateful for those who were willing to and did pay that ultimate price. Memorial Day will never be the same.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

