My Secret Confession



I have a confession. So, I have been wrestling with this feeling for a long while. Politically, I feel like I am stuck someplace between the Libertarian Party of Virginia and the Republican Party of Virginia.



During the campaign cycle of 2015, while visiting the Virginia General Assembly on Lobby Day my life changed. I was with the Richmond Crusade for Voters who hosted a group of Richmond Public School students from Lucille Brown Middle School. The Crusade wanted to host the young students to explain how government worked.

On our way out smoking a cigarette a gentleman called out to me, ” Your Corey Fauconier!”

I replied, “yes I am!”



The gentleman explained, “I am Virginia State Senator Tom Garrett, I loved your rap song for Carl Loser!!!! Twenty or so of those views on You Tube were me and my staff.



Tom invited our group of young people up to his office saying, ” the Libertarian brought young people who were hosted by the Democrats. They should also meet with a Republican as well.”

Before meeting Tom, members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League talked to our group about the importance of the second amendment. The VCDL another group that later I would become really close with.



So fast forward to the Special Election for Virginia State Senate District 9 in January of 2017. I called Bill Redpath and explained that I wanted to run. Over a four day period a group of Libertarian’s came to assist with ballot petitioning. Besides the help from the volunteers, I was able to get two key endorsements. The first from US Congressman Tom Garrett. I was the second Libertarian in history to be blessed with that first endorsement. The first being Former Governor Gary Johnson former Governor of New Mexico and two time Libertarian Presidential Candidate.



Second, after completing their survey, I won the endorsement of the Virginia Citizens Defense League. After losing the Special Election to current Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan, I became a Lobby Day Leader for the VCDL in 2018 and twice in 2019. I am the only black Lobby Day Leader for organization. After spending several years with the LPVA, I have become accustomed to being the only black man in the group.



In the last few years, along with the VCDL, I have had the opportunity to connect, lobby and learn from my conservative brothers and sisters. Both everyday Virginians as well as law makers. With the direction our Commonwealth is leaning, it seems that conservatives are being treated like they are the enemy of the state.



Reading, we see large amounts of money coming from outside the Commonwealth in an attempt to manipulate our political perspective. During the Special Session of the General Assembly folks were bused in from anti gun states like New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Political officials from the Democratic Party refused to meet with groups from the VCDL to discuss the proposed second amendment legislation. Democrats in my opinion used very poor excuses to not want to meet. Some said because I was not thier constituent, they would not meet with me. Some requested that we come un armed to a meeting. If we were unwilling to dis arm, we were forced to meet with a legislative aide instead. Some requested that I travel from Henrico County in Central Virginia to Northern Virginia offices to meet.



My response, “your proposed legislation will significantly impact all Virginians, not just people in YOUR district”.



When I watch mainstream media, I feel as if I am being lead to the left. I no longer have the ability to make my own decision because the news caster is telling me to disregard the right or even the Libertarian middle.



Then, the lies about the Republican Party being the party of racism and the Klu Klux Klan. My knowledge of history, especially Virginia history tells me that is not true. The Democratic Party was the party of the Klan and Massive Resistance. Also the Republican Party gave the United States its first Black political leadership.



In addition, when black people seem to understand and side with the conservative right, we are called names like coon and Uncle Tom.

Over the last several years, I can honestly say the Republican Party of Virginia, the Henrico County GOP as well as the RVA GOP have welcomed me to the table with open arms. A group of people who at least want to sit down to the table and discuss our issues openly.



Sadly, for me I have seen many experienced activists depart the Libertarian Party of Virginia. I have spoken to our leadership, made phone calls and sent emails. I have continued to work as a volunteer on campaigns. I feel as if the LPVA needs a new direction. Right now, the most powerful activists are in the South Central and Roanoke Valley area. The Original Gangsta (O.G) Libertarians have the history and some of the activists have the energy.



So moving into 2020, I may be making a change. Investigation of what the Republican Party of Virginia will do for my community (especially in the absence of a Libertarian candidate). Talking to people in my community to figure out why they predominately vote Democratic. It blows my mind. Poorly run school system, issues with crime, costs of medical care out of control and spending more and more tax money to cover costs or needs that we really cannot afford to pay for.

Next steps for the Libertarian Party of Virginia in my humble opinion:



1. Groom candidates at least one cycle out. This to allow

2. Fundraising. Allowing proper funding.

3. Selection of a proper campaign team.

4. Finding smaller political races to participate in. School Board, City Council or maybe House of Delegates or State Senate. No state wide or Federal races as we currently do not have the staff to make a successful run at this time.

For me in 2020 I am going to cycle with my conservative brothers and sisters of the Republican Party of Virginia. I would reach back to my Libertarian brothers and sisters if we could better work to correct our foundational issues. I think that would require change in state leadership which to date, has not happened and in my opinion is long overdue. We will see what happens in 2020. (Sigh).



To be honest, I am saddened and very frustrated with the Libertarian Party of Virginia in its current state. I pray for my activist friends who have blossomed especially working with Dustin Evans and Charlie Millner running for House of Delegates 16th District and Cambell County Board of Supervisors.



Change needs to be developed. In my eyes, it is long overdue. However, I am looking to 2020 and beyond.