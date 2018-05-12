Curling appears to be “sweeping” across the land since the Miracurl on Ice (USA wins its first curling gold medal at this Olympic Games) this year. And now the fun has spread to Roanoke:

Troutville resident Emily Morris recently founded the Roanoke Valley Curling Club, and the group had its first public event Saturday, taking to the ice at Berglund Center in Roanoke. More than 60 people came to the sold-out event where club members taught some of the basics of the ancient sport, originating in Scotland.

And growth exceeded expectations:

Morris planned to have two classes of 16 participants, but tickets sold so fast she knew she needed to expand it. The event was held to expose people to curling and recruit club members and eventually form a league. On Saturday, the club was able to use the ice rink at Berglund that is used for Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey games.

And the founding club helped out (As reported on the official website of RVCC)!

On March 31, the Roanoke Valley Curling Club (RVCC), in conjunction with the Curling Club of Virginia, brought curling to the Roanoke Valley for the first time! Check out the story in the Roanoke Times.

RAH! Roanoke Valley joins the Curling Club of Virginia and the Blue Ridge Curling in Virginia. Plenty of room for more clubs in the Commonwealth! Congrats to Emily Morris and the RVCC!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

