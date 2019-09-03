New Kent GOP Chair is Speaking Out on the Danger if Angry Conservatives Vote for the Democrat in the 97th!

Mark Daniel is the unit chair for the Republican Party in New Kent County. He is a friend of mine and further disclaimers:

He sent me first this article.

I am not in the Wyatt campaign BUT I offered to help Scott after he was elected in the convention and after he was approved for the ballot as the GOP candidate.

I spoke with Daniel about this series.

But his article at the Virginia Freedom Caucus is on point:

Here’s Daniel’s thesis:

For my second point, there will be only 2 names on our ballot in the fall, Our Scott Wyatt, and the Democrat. Wyatt’s courage to stand up in the face of all this is a testimony to his strength, and belief in Conservative principles, and behavior. Know that our Governor,(also a Democrat), has advocated for making Virginia a sanctuary State. He has convened a special session to weaken our 2nd amendment rights, has advocated for Abortion procedures, after birth, and only needs a simple majority, to make these things a reality, for Virginia. Voters and Lobbyists, who foolishly contemplate endorsement of the Democrat, to make a statement of defiance, risk loss of our Right to Work Law, and more Government intervention, and regulation in our lives, (which are goals of the Democrats,) should they gain power. In closing, I tell you that I am voting for Scott Wyatt, and remind you, that to do anything else, only gives strength to our opponents, who gleefully hope, you won’t do the right thing. Join Me! Slightly edited by me

I too will vote Wyatt in November.