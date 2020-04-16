New Series: Letters for Liberty

RE: Letters for Liberty.



Greetings,



I hope my correspondence finds you in good health and spirits. I was originally introduced to the Libertarian Party when Robert Sarvis was running for Governor of Virginia in 2014. Since 2015, I have been involved in some type of role as a volunteer for the party.



I became involved in media when I realized that Libertarian candidates and leadership do not get the correct amount of positive press. Since 2016 I have been a Contributor for Virginia Right which is a conservative blog based in Mechanicsville, Virginia.



I am starting a new series at VR called “Letters for Liberty”. I am inviting any Libertarian candidate or leader to forward any op ed, letters to the editor or writings speaking about the Libertarian perspective. I will share them with our followers.

May I thank you in advance for your time and consideration. I look forward to sharing your letters.

Corey M. Fauconier

Contributor Virginia Right

[email protected]

Twitter: @CoreyMFauconier

