New Series: Letters for Liberty

RE: Letters for Liberty.
Greetings,
I hope my correspondence finds you in good health and spirits. I was originally introduced to the Libertarian Party when Robert Sarvis was running for Governor of Virginia in 2014. Since 2015, I have been involved in some type of role as a volunteer for the party.
I became involved in media when I realized that Libertarian candidates and leadership do not get the correct amount of positive press. Since 2016 I have been a Contributor for Virginia Right which is a conservative blog based in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
I am starting a new series at VR called “Letters for Liberty”. I am inviting any Libertarian candidate or leader to forward any op ed, letters to the editor or writings speaking about the Libertarian perspective. I will share them with our followers.
May I thank you in advance for your time and consideration. I look forward to sharing your letters.
Corey M. Fauconier
Contributor Virginia Right
[email protected]
Twitter: @CoreyMFauconier
About Corey Fauconier
Corey “Sage” Fauconier is a native of Cambria Heights, Queens, New York who currently resides in Henrico County, Virginia. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a degree in Political Science (1994) and a Paralegal Studies Certificate (1996). Former Libertarian Candidtate for Virginia State Senate 2017. First Black Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party (2016), Lobby Day Leader for the Virginia Citizens Defense League since 2018, second amendment supporter, host of independent podcast Talks Over Drinks in Richmond, Virginia.
- More Posts (43)
Leave a Reply