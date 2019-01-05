I have long adopted something from my mother Emma Louise Rochelle Fauconier; whom her loved ones called her Emma Lou for short. Ma always spent time with God. I remember often descending from my second floor bedroom in my childhood home to find my mother on her knees in prayer with the Bible open with a small paperback copy of “Our Daily Bread”.



Our Daily Bread (know herein as ODB not to be confused with the Ol Dirty Bastard from Wu Tang Clan; the other ODB) is a Christian ministry organization which started in 1938 as a radio program hosted by Dr. M. R. DeHaan; then entitled Detroit Bible Class. Currently headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with 300 full time staff and 100 volunteers. The focus of the organization has remained unchanged, ” reaching out to people all around the world with the message of God’s love.”



Every morning, I begin my day with my daily email from ODB and use it to grow my relationship with God.



Some call them resolutions but reading my ODB email on December 28, 2018 I learned about “Good Riddance Day” Good Riddance Day is from a Latin American tradition when you write down all your unpleasant, embarrassing memories or bad issues. You throw them away, burn them or hit them with a sledge hammer.



I already have things that I aspire to in 2019. But, I am happy to wish good riddance to some bad memories of 2018. For 2019 good health and learning how I can spread God’s Kingdom.

Recently, our family decided to take in Mandy’s Grandmother, Eliane Morrison. I took care of both my parents, Emma and Sylvester as they aged and then departed this earth in 2008 and 2010 respectively. The most humble experience of my life was the last month of my father’s life in his battle with cancer. I fed him, shaved him and bathed him. I slept those last days with him in his hospital and hospice bed.



Grandma is always smiling. She has brought a new energy of love to our home. Happy to get up each morning. I have come to enjoy making breakfast and sharing my mornings with her. We watch the morning news, Let’s Make a Deal, and The Price is Right.



For the new year, good riddance to anger and hate. My resolution to spread knowledge, love and understanding. Good riddance to close mindedness. My resolution learning, spending time reading the Bible daily. Good riddance to being a slave to the system. My resolution for more self sufficiency to include gardening, fishing, planting, cooking, baking, hunting and shooting.



I pray you find good health and good fortune in 2019. Thank you for your support of my contributions to Virginia Right.



