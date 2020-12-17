New Years Resolutions 2021

res·o·lu·tion/ˌrezəˈlo͞oSH(ə)n/noun

1.a firm decision to do or not to do something.

2.the quality of being determined or resolute.



2021 is going to be here soon. I know the New Year is the time where people make resolutions to make changes.



As I reflect on 2020. I had some health challenges brought on by the stress and disorganization of work. I realized laying in Chippenham Medical Center in pain that work may not be the thing I should stress out about.

Mandy also had her share of medical issues. I spent a significant amount of time praying and talking to God. Both Mandy and I are better and I thank God for that.



In 2020 I did return to school to obtain some certifications. I recieved a Certified Logistics Associate and a Certified Logistics Technician certification from John Tyler Community College in June and July respectively. Then on November 19th, I received my Commercial Driver License. I look forward to continuing my education in 2021.



Resolutions for me in 2021:

1. I will develop a closer relationship with God.

2. I will read my Bible daily. My goal is reading it one year. I have already started and have been reading daily as preparation since December 9, 2020.

3. I will find a church home.

4. I will be baptized.

5. I will to join a small Bible Study group.

6. I will to continue to contribute to Virginia Right.

7. I will to continue Talks Over Drinks (Www.talksoverdrinks.com or You Tube: Talks Over Drinks) with my partner I in Justice Markel Prines

8. I will be a better father. I am pretty good to Eriq, Elijah, Elliot and Jackie (Eriq’s girlfriend). However, I can still use improvement. But, I really need to be a better better father to my biological children Avari, Iyani and Maxwell.

9. I will start a successful business to create wealth in my family.

10. I will buy a new house.

11. I will continue to exercise three times a week.

12. I will train for my first marathon.

13. I will obtain my motorcycle license.



Most importantly, I will give God the glory. He brought me from a mighty long way. There was a point in time where the doctor advised that I would lose the vision in my left eye. Because of all God did for me, on top of giving his Son, so I would have everlasting life.

I am hopeful for 2021 to be better for all of us.



