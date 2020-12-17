New Years Resolutions 2021

res·o·lu·tion/ˌrezəˈlo͞oSH(ə)n/noun
- 1.a firm decision to do or not to do something.
2.the quality of being determined or resolute.
2021 is going to be here soon. I know the New Year is the time where people make resolutions to make changes.
As I reflect on 2020. I had some health challenges brought on by the stress and disorganization of work. I realized laying in Chippenham Medical Center in pain that work may not be the thing I should stress out about.
Mandy also had her share of medical issues. I spent a significant amount of time praying and talking to God. Both Mandy and I are better and I thank God for that.
In 2020 I did return to school to obtain some certifications. I recieved a Certified Logistics Associate and a Certified Logistics Technician certification from John Tyler Community College in June and July respectively. Then on November 19th, I received my Commercial Driver License. I look forward to continuing my education in 2021.
Resolutions for me in 2021:
1. I will develop a closer relationship with God.
2. I will read my Bible daily. My goal is reading it one year. I have already started and have been reading daily as preparation since December 9, 2020.
3. I will find a church home.
4. I will be baptized.
5. I will to join a small Bible Study group.
6. I will to continue to contribute to Virginia Right.
7. I will to continue Talks Over Drinks (Www.talksoverdrinks.com or You Tube: Talks Over Drinks) with my partner I in Justice Markel Prines
8. I will be a better father. I am pretty good to Eriq, Elijah, Elliot and Jackie (Eriq’s girlfriend). However, I can still use improvement. But, I really need to be a better better father to my biological children Avari, Iyani and Maxwell.
9. I will start a successful business to create wealth in my family.
10. I will buy a new house.
11. I will continue to exercise three times a week.
12. I will train for my first marathon.
13. I will obtain my motorcycle license.
Most importantly, I will give God the glory. He brought me from a mighty long way. There was a point in time where the doctor advised that I would lose the vision in my left eye. Because of all God did for me, on top of giving his Son, so I would have everlasting life.
I am hopeful for 2021 to be better for all of us.
About Corey Fauconier
Corey “Sage” Fauconier is a native of Cambria Heights, Queens, New York who currently resides in Henrico County, Virginia. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a degree in Political Science (1994) and a Paralegal Studies Certificate (1996). Former Libertarian Candidate for Virginia State Senate (2017). First Black Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party (2016), Lobby Day Leader for the Virginia Citizens Defense League since 2018, second amendment supporter, host of independent podcast Talks Over Drinks in Richmond, Virginia.
- More Posts (57)
Leave a Reply