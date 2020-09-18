Nick Freitas Is Going to Have to FIGHT!

Spanberger Needs to Repudiate the Lies of her Supporters!

It’s started again: the pre-existing condition lie. Instead of trying to expand insurance coverage to more people, the Dems are reviving the lie about pre-exisitng conditions. Read these posts to learn more.

Now the pipefitters union came up with a severely misleading ad about pregnancy. It alleges that Freitas voted to allow employers to fire people for being pregnant. Well, guess what, pipefitters union, it’s been illegal under federal law to fire a person for being pregnant! Since 1978!

The bill Freitas voted again would have extended state civil rights law to pregnancy. Now it is certainly debatable if people need more protections under state law or is that too much bureaucracy when there is a federal remedy but that is a far cry from voting to allow employers to FIRE a person for being pregnant.

Nick Freitas needs to put out this ad:

I’m Nick Freitas and I call on my opponent to repudiate the lying and misleading ads stating I voted to deny people insurance if they have pre-existing conditions and that I voted to authorize employers to fire people for being pregnant. It’s been illegal under federal law since 1978 to fire an employee for being pregnant. Cong. Spanberger talks about her integrity. A person with integrity would immediately repudiate those ads and ask those PACs to stop running them.

And the next ad has to be about impeachment. Something with a line like this:

Instead of dealing with the nascent coronavirus, Cong. Spanberger voted to impeach President Trump for what amounts to a “nothingburger”.

We saw what happened last year with Republicans who wouldn’t fight. Ask Senator Sturtevant.