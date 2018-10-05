I actually heard a bit of the story the other day: I heard the end of it on the TV about a hurricane or tropical storm named Rosa. I am afraid to say: Why did they name a storm after Rosa Parks? That was a dumb move! And this storm named Rosa, a name with some Hispanic roots, coming from the Pacific into Mexico and ultimately the Western US (Arizona mostly). Doubly insensitive.

I’ve had enough. Let’s stop naming storms after real people, maybe go to Greek letters followed by the year (Alpha 2018) and if you need more than one alphabet can add “Altantic” or “Pacific”.

Let’s never hear another weather person say: Hurricane Rosa stormed out of Mexico to drench the Southwest. All the Hispanic girls named Rosa and Rosa Parks deserve better. Let’s get names out of the storm business.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

