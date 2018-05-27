I was going to endorse one of the three US Senate contenders last week. But I am seeing a surge of support for Bishop E. W. Jackson in endorsements and that a PAC has entered the race in his support that hs attacked Corey Stewart, the chairman of (I texted John Fredericks last week if he felt Jackson was coming up on the rail and could take the primary in a surprise) and I wanted to use that development to pause for a moment.

My respect and admiration for Libertarians around the nation (Senator Laura Ebke and now Texas judiciary candidate Mark Ash and they are not all the LPers who can win their election) extend to Matt Waters, too. Now I think if Waters won it would be the political long shot of long shots; however Waters is not a lightweight. He is a fundraiser for Students for Liberty and he is articulate and well-versed on the issues. Here is Waters’ webpage on the issues.

I think if Del. Nick Freitas wins the GOP nomination, he has the best chance to win the whole election. (Here is The Bull Elephant’s take on it.) I used to like Senator Kaine – even though I disagreed with him on the issues – he was the kind of likeable pol that you could meet up for a sweet tea and go away friends – but the infamous debate with Pence that I suspect many Virginians watched (Kaine is the first Virginian running from the Old Dominion for President or VP since 1840. 1840!), that debate showed a snarky Senator Kaine – not likeable or gracious at all – and after this election he is shrill about Russia etc., and he was shrill on John Bolton – suggesting Bolton could not get a security clearance (There goes the sweet tea night with the senator!); I think Kaine is still sore about the election.

There is a sleeper issue that a liberty candidate can use against Senator Kaine: The permanent authority to go to war that is arguably also a permanent authority to detain indefinitely Americans. Both sides are against this bill:

The New York Times warned that the bill could “give future presidents the authority to throw American citizens into prison for life without charges or a trial.” Not surprisingly, Obama’s decision generated enormous outcry across the political spectrum, from Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, on the right to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on the left.

Not very often I agree with the Other Sanders or the NYTimes. But Ron Paul is golden for me. (Paul endorsed Del. Freitas and so did US Senator Rand Paul, too.)

I think this is a potential blockbuster. And Freitas has a modulated manner about him – when he is on the John Fredericks show, he is so brilliant how he can take a issue like bathrooms and transgenders and turn it into school choice answer for example. Freitas also had bills on civil asset forfeiture, ballot access and has sought out the libertarian lane.

But will there be a liberty candidate in the race? Freitas is not a sure thing and Waters might not get his 10,000 signatures (ought to be NO MORE than 5,000 and the 10% rule ought to change, too!).

I don’t see how I can endorse Corey Stewart. He’s just too shrill. But I do have a long history with Bishop Jackson and I got to simply pray about it and mull over it over the Memorial Day holiday.

Stay tuned…

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

