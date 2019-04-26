No Sports Imperialism Here: Nigerian Curling Team Wins First World Championship Match! Beat France 8-3!

It might sound like a misprint to say this but it is true: The Nigerian curling team just won a round-robin match at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Norway this week. First African team to win a match in a world championship of any type. Here’s some highlights:

OkayAfrica reports Tijani and Susana Cole initially experienced a blow-out in their first championship match against the Czech Republic, which ended in a 20-0 loss. However, the couple representing Nigeria, who reportedly picked up the sport only three years ago, made a triumphant comeback in their following match against France. With an 8-5 mixed double win, the team honored their opponents with a handshake. Seconds later, the Norway Sormarka Arena erupted with celebratory cheers from fans and curlers alike in acknowledgment of the milestone defeat.

Think I’m crazy? Here’s the Nigerian curling federation site. And here’s a video about the rise of the sport in the African nation. Will Nigeria make the 2022 Olympics? Not sure yet but you can say this: I hope they make it to the Games. One more blow to the sports imperialism inherent in so much of the Games today. And let’s admit it: Isn’t this more fun? (And a certain blogger suggested a national curling team for Botswana together years ago!)

Here is the coverage of the championship right here and since you asked, the US is in the semi-finals against Canada and if they win that match tomorrow at 9 am (Norway time so I might have to get up at 3 am to keep track of the score!) they’ll play the winner of Australia and Sweden. And the male player for the US team is a fellow named Shuster. Yes that one! The John Shuster who skipped for GOLD at the last Olympics! GO USA! BEAT Canada!