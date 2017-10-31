Quantcast

Northam Campaign Refuses to Condemn Latino Victory Ad

Posted on October 30, 2017.

Corey Fauconier told me about this ad, put out by Latino Victory, showing immigrant children being chased by a Confederate-flag waving white guy in a truck with a Gillespie sticker on his bumper, and he called for voters at his FB page to repudiate hateful ads like this:

Put out the Hate Fire Virginia say no and vote Cliff Hyra

I commented that this was not a Northam ad.  I figured he’d distance himself from the ad but according to the Washington Post, the lieutenant governor’s campaign refused to do so:

A Northam campaign spokeswoman expressed no misgivings about the Latino Victory Fund ad.

“Independent groups are denouncing Ed Gillespie because he has run the most divisive, fear mongering campaign in modern history,” said Ofirah Yheskel. “It is not shocking that communities of color are scared of what his Trump-like policy positions mean for them.”

I am disappointed.  While I might not have run all the Gillespie ads in the way they were run, I do not see anything hateful about them.  I repeat what I said when I endorsed Gillespie to win AND Hyra getting ten percent of the vote:

So my advice is this: If you can vote Ed Gillespie, vote for him. If you cannot, for whatever reason, cast a vote for Ed, whether conservative or progressive, then vote Cliff Hyra the Libertarian. Help Cliff get the ten percent to open up Virginia politics.

 

 

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

