I was driving home and I saw it! Near the law office of Delegate Chris Peace.

Here is the scene – maybe 15 or so – mostly AFPers but I did see Major Mansfield, too. I spoke with one of them and tried to encourage them a bit. Need more people here and media too!

So I came up with: Fiscal Friday (it’s a take on Moral Monday, so called when the left protested every Monday in North Carolina) – next Friday, April 6. I am not sure yet if we’ll have a Fiscal Friday but we should and I would ask friends of liberty and smaller government to keep their powder dry for next Friday afternoon say 5 pm or so. We need like a hundred or so.

Couple more pix:

To a Fiscal Friday coming near you!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

