Not One But Two PACs Have Been Set Up To Help Write In Delegate Chris Peace

One was started by Peace’s father-in-law!

The Virginia Mercury is reporting that not one but TWO PACs (Political Action Committees) have organized with the idea of people writing in Delegate Chris Peace in next month’s election – and one has as its Treasurer the delegate’s father-in-law:

One of the PACs, My Vote Matters Va, lists John Hopkins, Peace’s father-in-law, as its treasurer and custodian, according to paperwork filed with the Virginia Department of Elections. The PAC’s organizing document, filed Oct. 3, says its purpose is “to support ethical politicians.” “I would think Chris Peace is a very ethical politician,” Hopkins said in an interview Thursday. “There are a lot of angry people in the 97th District over what happened.”

The other was started by civic activist Ray Alexander:

A second PAC, Grassroots in Virginia, was created late last month by Peace supporter Ray Alexander. That committee’s paperwork states clearly that its purpose is to support Peace.

And it appears that the write-in campaign seems to have support at Bearing Drift as well. This cite from their op-ed makes this sound like a grassroots effort to actually elect the delegate and that there is NO way this can elect the Dem, Kevin Washington:

you are someone who refuses to support a candidate hand-picked by two Senators and nominated by a corrupted process, welcome to the tent … the tent is BIG and it is GROWING … just as organically as antibodies fighting the virus. Republicans from all corners of the party and all corners of the 97th House of Delegates District are angry. And amazingly, they are starting to ACT … to “write” a wrong. *** For instance, 97th District is too strongly Republican for the Democrat to win, regardless of how the GOP vote is split. Supporters of the write-in campaign say the choice facing voters is which Republican will win: Peace or Wyatt.

In 2015, Peace won 78.8% of the vote, leaving little doubt that the Democrat is guaranteed to come in third this year, no matter how many Republicans (OR Independents or Libertarians) WRITE IN CHRIS PEACE.

Let’s take a look at the 2015 numbers (she cited VPAP and I did too):

Peace got in the last non-gubernatorial election 15,144 and his woefully underfunded opponent, Erica Lawler garnered (with virtually no campaign) over FOUR THOUSAND VOTES (4,076 to be exact).

But in 2017, admittedly a governor’s race year BUT also the year of the wave by Dem voters. And the Dem (Cori Johnson) received over NINE THOUSAND VOTES (9,319).

I would say that the Dems will not get the turnout boost from 2017 (although my good friend Stan Scott would say that Trump is a booster for the Dems in any election) but with an attractive and moderate in demeanor Washington (His views are: oppose Right-To-Work, oppose private sales of firearms without a background check, supports ERA and even laws protecting gender identity as a group; not sure the average GOP voter would call that moderate) and maybe a slight uptick among African-American voters (Washington is black) there could be easily 10-12 grand votes for the Dem.

The turnout among GOPers will probably be higher than 2015 but not as high as 2017. Let’s say 18,000 votes for the Republican.

So it would only take a serious split in the GOP vote to potentially elect Washington delegate.

Maybe Scott Wyatt needs to treat Delegate Peace as a de facto candidate. Why should a voter vote Wyatt over Peace? Sandy the blogger might ought to mull on that. But those advocating a write in of Chris Peace are playing with fire.