Nothing Underhanded in the 97th Convention Race! Please?

Let me start this post with genuine admiration – for John Fredericks – he was one of the first if not the first talk show host to support Donald J. Trump – way back in 2015. As one of his trailers put it: Fredericks was a one person conductor of the Trump Train. If I had been as smart as Fredericks was, I’d be a federal judge or ambassador to Zimbabwe now!

I also like Fredericks’ style; he tries to be civil in dialogue and is very patient with callers. He also has a variety of viewpoints, although his big issue is economic nationalism (and I strongly agree).

However, I was profoundly disturbed by what I heard about the 97th delegate race. Let’s start with what I agree with Fredericks about it:

I agree there could have been more transparency about the process and how to decide it. Primary or convention? I found out about the issue in an ironic way that might get someone fired from the Peace campaign ( 🙂 ): I heard it from a call from the Peace campaign (I am sure sent to hundreds if not thousands of callers so I am not special!) with a polite instruction to call Scott Wyatt and ask for a primary because all Republicans should be involved in the process. (And yes I did call Supervisor Wyatt and spoke at length about things. I’ll let the Las Vegas rule govern that phone call.)

However. I am also told that the process was known to GOP insiders and I cannot refute that. The candidate selection process of a political party is not something that is required to be broadcast to the general public. Since I hang out more with libertarians and Libertarians and am not a member of any political party, I was not familiar with internal GOP politics.

I also agree with Fredericks in part about the Wyatt candidacy issue but I do not find the comparison with the Senator Carrico fiasco on all fours. The senator in the far west was accused of deciding not to announce his retirement to the public until after the filing deadline but he allegedly told his hand-picked successor. Even if Wyatt was a candidate in his heart when the process started and even if he picked a proxy that he knew he’d vote convention to “rig” the method selection that is not the same thing as rigging the selection so as to ENSURE his hand-picked successor got the GOP nomination. However, Supervisor Wyatt did recuse himself from the actual vote and my review of the state GOP party plan allows a proxy to vote as he or she sees fit.

I agree with Fredericks Wyatt should have distanced himself even more from the process. But, now there are two candidates in the race and who do we select.?

I want to warn both sides how I feel about it: I have already indicated to the Libertarians to maybe find a candidate to run in the 97th. The reason is because I fear there will be underhanded tactics in this process or at the convention. I will not hesitate to attempt to recruit a LP candidate in the 97th if I feel that the process was abused by either side.



