October 24th is the United Nations Day of Shame, the Birthday of the UN

Posted on October 23, 2017.

By Sue Long

Alger Hiss, an American communist spy, was instrumental in the formation of the UN and served as its first secretary-general.

The present secretary-general of the UN is Portugal’s Antonio Gutierrez, who has served as president of the Socialist International (once named Communist International.)

The UN was sold as a peace keeping agency , yet we have had wars continuously ever since.

The recent UN settlement in favor of Palestine was an unconscionable attack on Israel.

Obama signed the UN’s Small Arms Treaty, which threatens our second amendment.   .

Obama joined the UN’s Strong Cities Network in order to militarize and control our police.  The UN has recently called for a   bringing together more than 100 police chiefs at its first-ever UN “Chiefs of Police Summit” (UN COPS).

The UN has been involved in, and/or plans to control in America: Abortion, All law enforcement , Capital punishment, Border control, Mining, Judicial decisions,,  Gun control (confiscation.), Destruction of private property, Where and how we will live, Transportation, Mass migration of refugees to change our culture,  and  Presidential election overseeing

It is past time to Get US out of the UN

Call and email your representative  (202-225-3121) and ask them to cosponsor H.R. 193, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act;
it would get the US out of the UN.

Sue Long

One Response to "October 24th is the United Nations Day of Shame, the Birthday of the UN"

    Trackbacks/Pingbacks

    1. Roll Over Alger Hiss, and Tell Harry Dexter White the News! | Virginia Right! says:
      October 23, 2017 at 9:07 AM

      […] Long, true patriot, gave me the courage to put this up!  I am not sure I am sold of leaving the UN (The globalists will use its power […]

      Reply

