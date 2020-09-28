Oh NO! The Islamic School Issue Has Reared Its Ugly Head AGAIN!

This Commercial Must Be Withdrawn AND Freitas Must Renounce It!
I am appalled that the Spanberger Taught at the Islamic School Issue has reared its ugly head. It is not from the Freitas campaign.
I have written on this question in 2018. It should be a dead issue. It may have defeated Dave Brat (one of his few foolish moves in public life). The information was also derived from information that should not have been public; it’s no better than disclosing Trump’s taxes. This ad hurt Brat with national security veterans. It was accused of being anti-Islam. I do not approve of that stuff.
There are many reasons to vote against Spanberger as I stated in 2018. And let’s add one more: Spanberger voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
I recommend the ad be pulled and Del. Freitas renounce it. Today.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
