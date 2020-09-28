Oh NO! The Islamic School Issue Has Reared Its Ugly Head AGAIN!

This Commercial Must Be Withdrawn AND Freitas Must Renounce It!

I am appalled that the Spanberger Taught at the Islamic School Issue has reared its ugly head. It is not from the Freitas campaign.

I have written on this question in 2018. It should be a dead issue. It may have defeated Dave Brat (one of his few foolish moves in public life). The information was also derived from information that should not have been public; it’s no better than disclosing Trump’s taxes. This ad hurt Brat with national security veterans. It was accused of being anti-Islam. I do not approve of that stuff.

There are many reasons to vote against Spanberger as I stated in 2018. And let’s add one more: Spanberger voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

I recommend the ad be pulled and Del. Freitas renounce it. Today.