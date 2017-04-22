Time to place my thoughts in writing and more importantly, on the record.

The French Presidential Election in 2017 is a mess. No one but the Lord Jesus knows who will win and He did not confide in me on it. But I will say what I think will happen and then what I hope happens:

What will happen:

Le Pen, Front National, first with about 40%

Macron, of the new En Marche party (also his initials – how convenient), second with say 28%

The Trotskyist, that’s right a Trotskyist Melenchon will get about 20% and Fillon the so-called center-right The Republicans (Fillon is more like a RINO than a Freedom Caucus Republican!) will draw about 10 percent and the others – none appear to be libertarians – will share a small vote.

The runoff is set for May 7.

Here’s what I hope happens:

Le Pen wins outright with 51% or shares the runoff with the Trotskyist, Melenchon, who professes to be as euroskeptic as Le Pen. Both are feared by the pro-EU sides.

Something like 30% of the voters refuse to tell a pollster their choice. Sound familiar? So Le Pen could win outright on Sunday.

It is not very often I root for a commie. But he is Le Pen’s best chance to win or if the Trotskyist does win, at least he will give the EU a minor migraine.

Does Marine Le Pen have flaws? Yes. She is not a libertarian. She has, however, reformed her FN party into something reasonably legitimate and a force against the EU superstate.

Now I plan to speak at the Louisa Tea Party about the forces in Europe that we need to heed. Come out and pack the place. I will also speak on the 2017 races, the 2018 US Senate race and maybe some local races. And take questions.

But let me give you this: Forget labels such as center-right and socialist – there are two movements in most European nations: pro-EU and anti-EU parties. (and some anti-EU parties are racist or Nazi-like.) This is the one question I would ask at a debate in France: Will a politician put their nation first or the EU? The time may be short when we need to ask the same question here in the USA: Nationalist or Globalist. Not Republican or Democrat – but nationalist or globalist. (I do not right now mean local or statewide elections.) This is one important reason why many elites and media outlets hate Trump. He won on an explicitly nationalist platform. Le Pen is also nationalist and to an extent so is the commie. Most if not all of the rest are globalists.

First French results are about 2pm EDT.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

