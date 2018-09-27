If you are near the State Fair in Hanover (near Kings Dominion) and you are ready to open up politics in the Commonwealth…

You are for gerrymandering reform

You are for term limits

You are for initiative/referendum

You are friend of liberty

AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, PERHAPS:

You CANNOT vote for Stewart!

You can help Matt right here in Hanover! At the State Fair!

FIRST: You need to vote for the down ticket races and they need your vote. And you have an option: Not hold your nose and vote for the incumbent or not vote for US Senate or to write-in somebody.

Writing in Nick Freitas or another candidate DOES NOT open up Virginia politics; vote for Waters instead!

In light of all that – Matt is seeking volunteers for the State Fair of Virginia. Here is some info from his email:

The Fair runs from Friday Sept 28 through Sunday October 7. We are planning on having 3 shifts of 4 hours per day starting with a morning shift of 10am to 2pm, following with a afternoon shift of 2pm to 6pm, and ending with a 6pm to 10pm evening shift. Please consider helping right now! You can sign up here.

One more thing: Waters is the speaker at the King William Tea Party on Thursday, October 25 at 630 at the Library on Sharon Road in Central Garage.

