Tom and I are pleased to endorse on behalf of the Virginia Right blog for Lieutenant Governor: state senator Jill Vogel.

Senator Vogel has taken (for the most part) classic conservative positions. From the TV 6 (Richmond) coverage of the Virginia Bar Association debate [unlike the Governor’s race debate, the Virginia lawyers (both Vogel and Fairfax are Virginia-licensed attorneys) were invited] we draw these points about Senator Vogel:

Guns:

“I’m not running for lieutenant governor to take anybody’s rights away,” Vogel said. “If you restrict people’s gun rights, it does violate the Constitution.” Fairfax was quick to point out Vogel’s A+ rating with the National Rifle Association and criticized her strict loyalty to the Second Amendment — something Fairfax said would put Virginian lives in danger. “Sen. Vogel thinks there should be no restrictions on any type of weapon,” Fairfax said. “She said we need to find out whether or not the weapons (the Las Vegas suspect) used were legal; my point is he was able to fire 600 rounds every couple minutes. Whether or not that’s legal today, it shouldn’t be.”

YAY Jill! (Note that Justin Fairfax wants to actually consider banning a certain type of legal weapon.)

Healthcare:

Fairfax stood firmly in his belief that all Virginians should have effective, affordable healthcare and argued for the state to accept Medicaid expansion. “What I believe and what we’re fighting for is that everyone should have access to high-quality healthcare,” he said. “We believe that that should be a right and not a privilege.” Vogel countered, arguing the cost of such expansion would result in a massive budgetary burden for Virginia. She added that her legislative experience would help her bridge the gap between party lines so that the two sides could come to a mutual agreement that is in Virginians’ best interests. “I have Democrats who support me; I have Independents who support me,” Vogel said. “I have friends on both sides of the aisle who all work with me and all talk about health policy all the time. I can’t think of where I’ve had any discussions with anybody who thinks having government-run healthcare is a solution.”

Typical Democrat solution: More government dependency and spending. Jill wins this one, too.

Other issues (from this “nonpartisan” issues comparison at the Huffington Post):

Abortion : Should abortion be highly restricted?

Fairfax: No

Vogel: Yes. Introduced bills to require women to have transvaginal ultrasounds and to require clinics be licensed as ambulatory surgical centers. I (Sandy) do not like the “transvaginal ultrasound” bill even though it was misrepresented in the media but it was clarified by the actions of Governor McDonnell to be an non-invasive procedure. I personally do not think women need that sort of thing. BUT Vogel wins this issue. Confederate Statues : Remove from public spaces? Fairfax: Personally believes they “should be removed from our public square.” But leaves it to localities “to decide how to deal with these divisive and harmful symbols.” Vogel: No. “History should be taught not erased.” In 2016 voted to prohibit individual or local government from removing war monuments, including statues commemorating Confederate leaders. Again typical Democrat answer for Fairfax. Vogel is shrewd on this issue (and several others) and has this issue along with the Second Amendment and immigration in one sentence slogans on her yard signs. She wins. Speaking of immigration: Immigration : How to respond to America’s 11 million undocumented residents including “DACA” recipients or “Dreamers,” who grew up in the US after being brought here as children? Fairfax: “Rescinding DACA is a slap in the face of what it means to be American.” Vogel: Enforce immigration laws. Ban in-state tuition for illegal immigrants; immigration status check for any arrest; state law enforcement should initiate deportation proceedings. Vogel wins this as well; Fairfax just puts out an emotional slogan. Two election related issues that Vogel wins on: Voting Rights : Support Gov. McAuliffe’s restoration of rights for of ex-felons who’ve completed parole and probation? Fairfax: Yes Vogel: No. Supported bill that would replace it with automatic restoration of voting rights for more narrow group of nonviolent felons while limiting ability of governors to restore rights. Elections : Support nonpartisan redistricting to counter charges of partisan gerrymandering? Fairfax: Yes Vogel: Yes I think non-partisan gerrymandering is great in theory but needs to avoid unilateral disarmament for the GOP and also unelected officials deciding lines without input from people or elected bodies. I lost Dave Brat as a representative do to unelected judges deciding what the lines are. But Vogel wins on both issues. I am also told she wants a “no gifts absolutely” ethics policy. If this was a prize fight, the refs would call it out of mercy. But let’s go to one more issue: Healthcare : Fund or defund Planned Parenthood? Fairfax: Supports public funding. Vice-chair of Metropolitan Washington Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Vogel: Defund. Introduced bill to defund public support for Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood ought to be defunded and then private funds can support it. And Fairfax is an officer of a PAC/lobbying organization affiliated with PP. Now Vogel seems squishy on climate, does not take a hard stand on the educational issue of the day: Too many administrators and they are paid too much. But Reagan once said if you get 80% of what you want, go with that candidate! But at the end of the day – no real choice: Vogel needs to win this election. One more thing: Senator Vogel told me she wants to hear more on the indigent defense question – win or lose! I intend to hold her to that. I would add: I admire her political skills and jujitsu – she knows what issues to double down on and how to do it. It is almost scary how good a politician Jill Vogel is. But the blog recommends to all conservative and libertarians to vote Vogel next Tuesday. PS: All opinions on issues in this post are mine and not necessarily anyone else’s. But the blog DOES endorse Jill Vogel for LG!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...