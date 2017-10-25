The left seems to have become unhinged over Democrat Ralph Northam all of a sudden.

It was reported at Gateway Pundit that a group inspired by the Other Sanders (Bernie!) has not endorsed Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam in the Virginia Governor. The Jim Hoft authored post cited Sam Stein, an editor at the Daily Beast so i went to Stein’s Twitter page and found this:

Our Revolution has said they only endorse people local chapters have offered up for endorsements. And none have offered up Northam

I even found something right here:

Still reeling from his worst week on the campaign trail, Democrat Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam received more bad news yesterday after Bernie Sanders and his Our Revolution group announced that they will not endorse him for governor. Sam Stein of the Daily Beast first reported that Our Revolution will endorse six Virginia House of Delegates candidates, but not Northam, dealing a serious blow to his support from Democrat grassroots voters two weeks before Election Day.

I am amazed but again I ask this: If the Bernieites are not going to vote for Northam, they certainly not going to vote Gillespie.

So I suggest, just like the African-Americans who are mad at Northam about the Fairfax Flyer Flap, they vote for Libertarian Cliff Hyra. If Hyra gets 225,000 or so votes (10 percent is what Hyra actually needs) the LP has ballot access for about four years.

So, open up Virginia politics! Don’t vote Northam. You can’t vote for the Republican – you’re too principled for that. But you have an option: Libertarian Cliff Hyra. Examine his stands on the issues right here.

Perhaps Gillespie wins in the end. But you are thinking down the road. I have not decided yet who I will vote for. It certainly won’t be Northam. Let’s get the LP ballot access!

PS: One more thing: Friends of liberty ought to get this blog post on the two Our Revolution Virginia websites with respectful and kind comments! Here they are!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...