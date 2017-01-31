In reading the entire speech President Trump made after having been sworn in , two of the particular passages stand out. I had to read them several times to determine why these two passages seemed different. Presidents down through the years almost always relied on historical events, often times quoting former Presidents and historical figures in their first speeches as our new Commander in Chief.

I recall pondering in the past if they do that out of some reverence for these figures, or quote these other men and women because they are void of their own original thoughts, merely incapable of articulating just what they themselves think. Are they possibly cowering so as to not offend a particular group, or lend what they say to the almost certain attacks that will come afterwards from the media and national press ? One thing was crystal clear, Trump wasn’t trying to appease anyone. He was Trump being Trump.

President Trump said………” because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another—but we are transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you, the American people”

Only time will tell if the President will work diligently to keep that promise. It has been clear since 2010 the increasing numbers of Americans who have become convinced that Washington ( and Richmond) exists solely to serve A. themselves & B. the folks who write the campaign donation checks. K Street runs the nation and companies like Dominion Virginia Power run Virginia. On November 8th voters said they had had enough and wanted specifically what President Trump is saying in those very words. The power he spoke of was envisioned by our wise Founders as emanating from the people. In D.C for over 40 years now “ the people” have become at best , an afterthought . Americans in November said platitudes and campaign slogans have lost their value, at the very least among voters sophisticated just enough to see through the phoniness of most politicians words. Trump is a breath of fresh air.

The President went on to say…….we will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action—constantly complaining but never doing anything about it. The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action”

In 2011 I asked Del. Chris Peace the following question ( King William County Republican party meeting)

Republicans control Virginia government, we have a republican Governor, a House controlled by republicans, and a State Senate with a 20-20 split. If we don’t get action now on the big issues, reining in Medicaid, meaningful reform of the state tax code, fixing V.R.S, iillegal immigration, meaningful education reform in Virginia, then just when Del. Peace might Virginians expect it ? ”

Instead what we got was one of the largest tax increases in Virginia history, along with an ever expanding state budget.

It is almost comical today when you read in the R.T.D that members of the Virginia Legislature are……”growing concerned over the ever escalating increases in college tuition”. In 2010-11 then Governor Bob McDonnell wanted a 550 million increase in state funding to higher education. It is the very vast sums of taxpayer money distributed to higher education that creates the problem in the first place.

From 1982 –2010 college tuition increased nationally some 505% , far outpacing C.P.I, energy costs, even health care costs in that same time period . McDonnel ( with Peace’s support)continued to clamor for more money for higher education for one very simple reason. Education is now the 3rd most powerful lobby in the U.S. , and politicians of both political parties bow down every budget season in recognition of the quid pro quo between them……you deliver the dough, we’ll deliver the votes.

Our new President in the words “ all talk and no action” indicated he knows the likes of McDonnell and Del. Peace, all talk an no action. We have rid ourselves of one through Virginia’s term limits on Governor. It’s time we find a replacement for Del. Peace .Maybe then we might see some progress on Virginia’s biggest issues, instead of the touting on his website of how much money he has delivered to the dizzying array of non-profits. Domestic violence is a serious problem but when did that become taxpayers problem ? It scores points with people in the ever expanding social service agencies swallowing localities, who now also compose a significant voting bloc for the “ conservative Peace” , but it hardly addresses the more compelling state issues that Peace ducks.

“ The time for empty talk is over, now arrives the hour of action” . The action is to find leaders to replace the talkers.

Bob Shannon

