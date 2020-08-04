Part 2: From the Vault

CAN A CONSTITUTIONALIST PRESIDENT DO ANYTHING (Part 2)

After ending corporate welfare (That should make President Paul popular with the far left for a day or two) and removing the troops from unnecessary locations around the world (The left will like Paul for the rest of that week), the constitutionalist President now turns to hard stuff: The budget and Federal programs. Here it will be harder but not impossible:

Yet a pro-freedom President and his legislative allies could make tremendous progress simply by changing the terms of the negotiations that go on in Washington regarding the size and scope of government. Today, negotiations over legislation tend to occur between those who want a 100 percent increase in federal spending and those who want a 50 percent increase. Their compromise is a 75 percent increase. With a president serious about following the Constitution, backed by a substantial block of sympathetic representatives in Congress, negotiations on outlays would be between those who want to eliminate them outright – thus a compromise would be a 50 percent decrease in spending.

The budget would be a manifesto. Budgets tend to be wish lists anyway. Let’s make it a liberty budget. Paul suggests six items in any liberty budget:

1. Reduce overall federal spending 2. Prioritize cuts in oversize expenditures, especially the military 3. Prioritize cuts in corporate welfare 4. Use 50 percent of the savings from cuts in overseas spending to shore up entitlement programs for those who are dependent on them and the other 50 percent to pay down the debt 5. Provide for reduction in federal bureaucracy and lay out a plan to return responsibility for education to the states 6. Begin transitioning entitlement programs from a system where all Americans are forced to participate into one where taxpayers can opt out of the programs and make their own provisions for retirement and medical care

This budget would in all likelihood be declared DOA when it hit Congress by the leaders in Congress (barring a turnover of revolutionary proportions) and the mainstream media. the forces of liberty must be ready to use its powers: Our internet savvy, bloggers, local media, persuasion, town halls etc. to sway public opinion toward the liberty budget. If necessary, President Paul must use his veto pen. And be ready to shut down the government if need be. The line should be:

“I offered a reasonable compromise, which was to gradually reduce spending, and Congress rejected it, instead choosing the extreme path of continuing to jeopardize America’s freedom and prosperity by refusing to tame the welfare-warfare state. I am the moderate; those who believe that America can afford this bloated government are the extremists.”

I’d also send Vice President Gary Johnson out to speak to the boss, so to speak: the American people. Huge “Call DC” rallies would be organized through folks like all those who got Ron Paul the attention in 2008, the Campaign for Liberty, the YAL, as well as Tea Party leaders. The budget is the showdown. President Paul may well resign and admit the USA is too far gone if he cannot get a liberty budget passed. This might be a good idea to suggest exactly that. President DeGaulle tried it once or twice (although he went to the well too many times and had to quit) and it was initially successful.

In the field of education, it is clear that the system has failed. We’ll cover that in my next post.