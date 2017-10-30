Paul Manafort joined the Trump campaign in March of 2016 to secure delegates for Donald J Trump at the GOP Convention in July. At that point, Trump had not secured enough delegates to win the nomination, but the only candidate not mathematically eliminated in mid March 2016 was Ted Cruz. And on March 17, 2016 I wrote an article explaining that Cruz had to pick up 87% of the remaining delegates to win the nomination. And the polls in just 2 of the remaining states, California and Arizona indicated that Trump was most likely to win both states. And that would secure his nomination. And he did indeed win both, and several more to boot. He secured enough delegates to win the nomination before the end of March and ran the table after that.

And the establishment Republicans that did everything they could to stop Trump from winning the nomination began to loudly criticize Trump and specifically, his lack of experienced personnel running his campaign. Without “seasoned” (swamp-dwelling) professionals, Trump would hand the contest to Hillary. (Which was what they preferred, actually.)

So in Jun2 2016, Trump promoted Paul Manafort to campaign manager, trying to go along with the establishment GOP and bring things back down to a boil within the party. And immediately Manafort did his damnedest to seize control of … everything. Corey Lewandowski, a great guy, was pushed out and Manafort accelerated his control.

By August 2016, Manafort’s past business dealings became so untenable that Trump was forced to let him go. Accusations of money laundering, kickbacks, unpaid taxes, etc. were all the buzz.

But all of this was already known. A few days after Trump brought Manafort onboard, the Liberal publication Slate dumped a massive pile of dirt on Manafort. None of the accusations were during his tenure working for Trump. And, indeed, it looks as though the indictment handed down today is concerning Manafort’s business dealings several years ago, as well as a former business partner from those days 2012-2013.

So what exactly does this indictment have to do with Donald Trump and Russian collusion?

Absolutely nothing. But the leak and timing of the leak had everything to do with taking some of the heat off of Hillary over her emails, Uranium One and other scandals. She owes Robert Mueller a big kickback.

So this indictment was nothing more than low hanging fruit. Many of these transactions involving Manafort go back a long way. The accusations printed in the Slate article linked above go back to the 1980’s. And as far as we have seen, this has absolutely nothing to do with Trump, his Campaign or any of his staff. It has absolutely nothing to do with the target of the investigation – Russian interference and collusion with the election last year.

So did Manafort launder money, avoid taxes, and whatever else the indictment claims?

I don’t know and I don’t care. This has nothing to do with Trump or the election, as far as we know now.

The thing about an indictment from a Grand Jury, the jury only hears the prosecutor’s case. There is no rebuttal, no cross examination, no exculpatory evidence. Nothing except what the prosecutor presents.

Paul Manafort will have his day in court. He will present a defense. He will challenge the evidence and how it was obtained. Did this come from the same firm that produced the fake Trump dossier?

It looks to me like Mueller took old news and created an indictment at a most opportune time in the news cycle and leaked the secret sealed indictment.

But like Trump has said, Mueller is on a witch hunt. And it does not matter to him how old the witch is or when this all happened.

And another point to ponder. Why would Russia and Putin want to help Trump win? Hillary has demonstrated her malleability to bent to Russia’s will. Putin would be a fool not to try to get his Uranium partner in as president. And Putin is a lot of things, but he is no fool.

I am very concerned that the endless and completely fruitless Republican House and Senate investigations will fail, again, to hold anyone accountable. All one needs to do is take the 5th. And the investigations go away.

These days, justice is not only blind, but deaf and dumb too. Except for the leaks.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog.Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

