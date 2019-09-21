Paul Milde Hit On The Key Issue That Might Save the GOP in November: Right to Work!

If I were running a contested election against a Dem, I’d use this issue!

Virginia law says:

§ 40.1-58. Policy of article. It is hereby declared to be the public policy of Virginia that the right of persons to work shall not be denied or abridged on account of membership or nonmembership in any labor union or labor organization. § 40.1-60. Employers not to require employees to become or remain members of union. No person shall be required by an employer to become or remain a member of any labor union or labor organization as a condition of employment or continuation of employment by such employer.

The right to work is a fundamental liberty interest in my view. While those employees in a union shop ought to be involved in the union and make it better, there must not be any infringement on right to work.

A few years ago, there was a constitutional amendment on the ballot to enshrine right to work in the state constitution. It was defeated by a shrewd and cleverly done quiet, almost whispering campaign that basically says a combination of the statute will never be repealed and right to work laws hurt employees.

But that defeat, at the time almost academic, makes the issue of right to work something that can be repealed by a mere statute. And if the Democrats come to power, they can REPEAL the Right to Work law.

Paul Milde, an outstanding conservative running in the 28th District (Parts of Stafford County and Fredericksburg) got that issue handed to him in the debate between him and his liberal Dem opponent, Josh Cole. Cole took a number of positions on other issues (from the fredericksburg.com website):

Cole, who said Virginia lags behind surrounding states who have a higher minimum wage, supports the increase, and countered Milde by saying, “Localities can set their own wage.” On guns, Cole supports universal background checks, as well as red-flag laws that permit police or family members to petition a state court for the temporary removal of firearms from individuals who may present a danger to themselves or others. Milde said recent shootings show mental health is an issue that needs to be addressed to prevent violence and said Cole’s proposals are simply “taking away guns without due process.”

Milde knows how to fight! Memo to other campaigns: You will have to fight to win! There’s more:

Cole said Virginia is “dead last in workers’ rights” and will repeal right to work laws, while Milde supports those laws. Milde said right to work laws are, “one of the things that makes Virginia great.”

Paul Milde is right. He has hit on (or stumbled upon) the key issue: Right to Work. While the GOP needs to adopt the Sanders Issues Proposals, and sooner rather than later, I would think most Virginians favor right to work laws. Remember, if the Dems come to power in both houses, they can repeal the right to work laws.