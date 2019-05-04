People on the Road to Freedom.

“If your a mega-star would you buy you a car? I rather go their footing, footprints I will be puttin’, all over the earth if we can get there first……..”



Footprints (Q-Tip)A Tribe Called Quest People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm Released April 10, 1990.

Two weeks in a row, I was sent to Danville, Virginia on business. I was provided a company car and given my orders by my Captain. A co worker of mine used to be a truck driver. When I advised him of my orders and job assignment, I advised that I was going to take the highway. My co-worker Taylor advised, “No Fauconier, take Route 360, it will be a straight shot.”



So, at 0515 hours, I got up, took a shower, put on my uniform, strapped on my duty belt and loaded and racked by fourth generation Glock grabbed my lunch and made my way to the driveway. Once in the car, I set the GPS which immediately spoke out, “you will arrive at 8:37 am.”



I looked down and it was 0607 hours. So, I set out Route 288 North to Route 360 in Chesterfield County, Virginia is known by its government name Hull Street Road. I drove and once out of Chesterfield, Amelia County was a whole other experience. The Publix, Applebees, Wawa and 7-11’s turned into fields of grass, wooden fences cows and pigs. Beautiful countryside and greenery.



As I drove, the radio gave out to static, I was alone with the beauty of God’s creation. I felt honored to be experiencing this view of my Commonwealth.

Freedom and peace is what I experienced on my trip to Danville, Virginia. A friend of mine from college, Brian Keith El has been a talking with me and Mandy about a book he read called Farming While Black. Teaching about self sufficiency. Doing more research online I found a black farmer who was talking about why people should be working to live off the grid. He said urban is an acronym U.R.B.A.N. (U R Broke and Needy). What would you do if the world as we know it now, changed?! How would you eat or provide for your family, defend your safety?



Our very dear friends Tony and Donna Grebas who we affectionately call Uncle Tony and Auntie Donna (as they have been our loving family, away from our biological family we left up north) offered Mandy and I a plot to plant some fruits and vegetables.



It is not our first attempt at farming/gardening. Growing up, my family had a backyard garden in Southeastern Queens and also rented a plot at Roy Wilkins Park on Merrick Blvd in Queens. Mandy’s grandmother, Elaine Morrission had a backyard garden in East Orange, New Jersey. But, Mandy and I aspire to be free and want to be able to provide for our loved one’s. So we planted our first garden together the first week of May, 2019. Another step in life and our relationship that is special to us.



A Sunday trip to Lowe’s and Home Depot with Grandma and Eva Elizabeth (our doggie daughter) we picked out what we were going to plant. We got green bell peppers cantaloupe, white eggplant, zucchini squash, sweet potatoes, crookneck heirloom squash, eggplant and onions.

How much will our crop yield? That is unknown at this time. But, Mandy and I are on the way to aspire to become more self sufficient.



My friend Brian is working on a new website Thepeoplesfreedomnetwork.org. He coins it as “your digital underground railroad”. Stay tuned I will keep you posted on his developments.