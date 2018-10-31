Again thanks to the regular reports from the LP.org. (My next post is from the same place but not so much fun to write!)

In Rhode Island’s House District 68, Libertarian William Hunt, Jr., is running for the second time. He got 38 percent of the vote in 2016 against the Democrat incumbent who is NOT running. That was 2529 votes. (See Ballotpedia for these stats…)

Now in 2018, Marshall is retired and a Progressive Democrat named Laufton Ascencao won the primary (he only got in that primary a total of 1365 votes) and no Republican ran! Hunt ran again as a Libertarian.

This is what happened at the League of Women Voters of RI Bristol Forum:

In a time of endless partisan bickering, William Hunt Jr., the Libertarian candidate for Rhode Island House of Representatives in District 68, announced he has earned the endorsement of two Democrat and two Republican leaders from Warren and Bristol. The announcement was made Tuesday night at the League of Women Voters of RI Bristol Candidate Forum. Hunt presented a letter co-authored and signed by Kenneth Marshall (Democratic Representative for District 68), Thomas Carroll (chairman of the Bristol Republican Town Committee), Mark Smiley (chairman of the Warren Republican Town Committee and former chairman of the State GOP), and Jan Malik (former Democratic Representative for District 67).

Yes, that’s right! Leaders from BOTH the D’s and the R’s endorsed the Libertarian! Wow! WOW! That coverage of the indys next Tuesday ought to be exciting!

Hunt has a plank in his platform that I REALLY like!

End Corporate Welfare Millions of Rhode Island tax dollars are given to out-of-state businesses by the Commerce Corporation. While proponents claim these programs create jobs, they rarely generate a return that justifies the money given away – let alone the millions of dollars needed to run this department itself. I will work to cut the funding for these programs and use that money to lower that tax burden for the small businesses already operating in our state. Preach it, Brother Hunt! Let’s get another Libertarian elected to a state house! I will also add my two cents endorsement – Hunt for RI State House District 68!

