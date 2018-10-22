I’d probably write about a communist if he had a video like this for his district!

In 2013, our family, after several years of campaigning by my son Rhett decided to visit Mt. Rushmore. I had never been to South Dakota before and was very impressed with its natural beauty. One lake in the Black Hills had that awesome dark blue water in the video. My fishing and outdoors friends would be jealous of a lake like this. Gideon Oakes sees it all the time. He is running as the Libertarian in state senate district 30. It does include Mt. Rushmore.

Try these photos of signs (From his campaign’s FB page):

It is a race targeted by the national LP for special help. Here is a simple issues statement for Oakes:

Here are a few of my pledges to you if I am elected:

I will always vote to protect an individual’s right to life.

I will defend our rights to own and possess firearms and ammunition.

I will seek to reduce government spending and return surpluses to the People.

I will be a strong ally and advocate for the tourism industry.

I will work hard for the ranchers, farmers and others who work so hard for us.

I will fight to honor the promises we have made to our Veterans.

I will protect our public resources against mismanagement and irresponsible neglect.

I will uphold our state’s rights and oppose all federal mandates.

I will support parental rights to educate their children where and how they choose.

I will champion free-market capitalism and fight over-regulation at every level.

I will stand up for the rights of all South Dakotans, not just those who look, think or pray like me.

I will demonstrate that the message of Liberty does not stop at any one party’s bounds.

I like it. If you live in the 30th Senate District in South Dakota (except for cold winters, I’d be tempted to envy!) vote Oakes!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

