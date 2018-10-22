Quantcast

Categorized | News

Perhaps Another Libertarian who Can WIN: Gideon Oakes in SD Senate 30th District!

Posted on October 22, 2018.

I’d probably write about a communist if he had a video like this for his district!

In 2013, our family, after several years of campaigning by my son Rhett decided to visit Mt. Rushmore.  I had never been to South Dakota before and was very impressed with its natural beauty.  One lake in the Black Hills had that awesome dark blue water in the video.  My fishing and outdoors friends would be jealous of a lake like this.  Gideon Oakes sees it all the time.  He is running as the Libertarian in state senate district 30.  It does include Mt. Rushmore.

Try these photos of signs (From his campaign’s FB page):

Image may contain: 1 person, smiling, outdoor and nature

It is a race targeted by the national LP for special help.  Here is a simple issues statement for Oakes:

Here are a few of my pledges to you if I am elected:

  • I will always vote to protect an individual’s right to life.
  • I will defend our rights to own and possess firearms and ammunition.
  • I will seek to reduce government spending and return surpluses to the People.
  • I will be a strong ally and advocate for the tourism industry.
  • I will work hard for the ranchers, farmers and others who work so hard for us.
  • I will fight to honor the promises we have made to our Veterans.
  • I will protect our public resources against mismanagement and irresponsible neglect.
  • I will uphold our state’s rights and oppose all federal mandates.
  • I will support parental rights to educate their children where and how they choose.
  • I will champion free-market capitalism and fight over-regulation at every level.
  • I will stand up for the rights of all South Dakotans, not just those who look, think or pray like me.
  • I will demonstrate that the message of Liberty does not stop at any one party’s bounds.

I like it.  If you live in the 30th Senate District in South Dakota (except for cold winters, I’d be tempted to envy!) vote Oakes!

 

 

 

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Check out NewsMax!

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Submit a Blog Post!

Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post

Google Ad

Google Ad

Follow Us Anywhere!

Google Ad

The Watcher’s Council

Archives

%d bloggers like this: