Please Consider Signing the Professor Walter Block Raise in Pay Petition!

Block Has a Libertarian Viewpoint That Needs to be Heard

I read Walter Block (a professor at Loyola University of New Orleans) a fair amount and I frequently disagree with him – he is more radical in his libertarian views than I am.

BUT

There is a petition to get him fired so someone else started a petition to get Prof. Block a raise. I think Dr. Block should be rewarded, not punished. He brings a seldom-heard viewpoint.

So here is the “give Block a raise” petition (I cited his post at Lew Rockwell from here on):

https://www.change.org/p/loyola-university-new-orleans-administration-give-walter-block-a-pay-raise?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_22883475_en-US%3Av8&recruiter=1118300058&recruited_by_id=8b4252b0-b060-11ea-ad3c-07c8e6cadd6e&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=petition_dashboard

Here’s the situation:

Ruby, Emma and Rose Wagner. 2020. “Clashing petitions call for Walter Block to be fired, given a raise over academic work.” Loyola Maroon, Loyola University New Orleans, June 17;

Here’s the petition against me:

https://www.change.org/p/loyola-university-new-orleans-administration-fire-walter-block?recruiter=355294700&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_petition&recruited_by_id=a4743b40-3a9f-11e5-acb1-191591d2395c&use_react=false

I’d like all the support I can get on this.

Best regards,

Walter

