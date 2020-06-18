Categorized | News

Please Consider Signing the Professor Walter Block Raise in Pay Petition!

Posted on June 18, 2020.

Block Has a Libertarian Viewpoint That Needs to be Heard

I read Walter Block (a professor at Loyola University of New Orleans) a fair amount and I frequently disagree with him – he is more radical in his libertarian views than I am.

BUT

There is a petition to get him fired so someone else started a petition to get Prof. Block a raise. I think Dr. Block should be rewarded, not punished. He brings a seldom-heard viewpoint.

So here is the “give Block a raise” petition (I cited his post at Lew Rockwell from here on):

https://www.change.org/p/loyola-university-new-orleans-administration-give-walter-block-a-pay-raise?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_22883475_en-US%3Av8&recruiter=1118300058&recruited_by_id=8b4252b0-b060-11ea-ad3c-07c8e6cadd6e&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=petition_dashboard

Here’s the situation:

Ruby, Emma and Rose Wagner. 2020. “Clashing petitions call for Walter Block to be fired, given a raise over academic work.” Loyola Maroon, Loyola University New Orleans, June 17;

Clashing petitions call for Walter Block to be fired, given a raise over academic work

Here’s the petition against me:

https://www.change.org/p/loyola-university-new-orleans-administration-fire-walter-block?recruiter=355294700&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_petition&recruited_by_id=a4743b40-3a9f-11e5-acb1-191591d2395c&use_react=false

I’d like all the support I can get on this.

Best regards,

Walter

Hat Tip to Lew Rockwell for this posting!

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


