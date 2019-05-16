Political Abuses of Language and What We Can Do About It

Guest column by Bob Shannon of the King William T.E.A. Party

It has gone on for years, nothing more insulting than the fiasco surrounding the contorted contest underway for the nomination in the 97th district House of Delegate race between incumbent Del. Chris Peace and challenger Hanover Supervisor Scott Wyatt. The “establishment” vs. the “extremist”

Peace, admittedly falls into the establishment mold and has painted Wyatt and his supporters as extremists. What do those words mean? What is the political purpose in using them? Let’s look at how they are being defined in this example.

I come to this discussion with a level of expertise since I, along with the King William T.E.A Party have been mischaracterized for a decade as extremists. Traditional beliefs in fiscal responsibility, adherence to Constitutional principles or if one thinks government has become too big, confiscates too much of our money then by Peace supporters definition of the term …….we are extremists. Government , taxes and spending are out of control and extremists want these excesses reined in. After all the nation is some 22 trillion in recognized debt and ample examination has indeed shown the harmful impact this is having, not to mention the lasting damage that will be done to future generations. Virginia’s budget has doubled during the 13+ years Chris Peace has been a member of the General Assembly.

Establishment……. then you are inclined to hold firm to a belief that everything is fine, that state, local or the federal government can continue on the path we are on, we will somehow muddle our way through this morass and everything will work out. One could make an intelligent argument that being establishment as Peace defines himself by his willingness to reach across the aisle to “work with the other side”. Medicaid Expansion is just one such example.

Responsible citizens who believe they should not pass on mountains of debt to the next generation are not extremists, just responsible members of society competent in basic math.

Establishment advocates are content to go along with the current manner with which our government operates, often times themselves beneficiaries of the status quo, receiving narrow, yet quite generous tax exemptions or the recipients of tax dollar transfers that they derive an advantage from. Staying in the establishment camp makes sense to them.

There is nothing extreme about insisting government live within it’s means. There is nothing extreme about not wanting to bury the next generation with debt. There is nothing extreme about criticizing excessive spending or arguing government is involved in functions it has no business in.

You resort to name calling when you can not defend your ideas, philosophy or position.

Bob Shannon King William T.E.A Party ( Taxed Enough Already )