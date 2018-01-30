One thing about the Mainstream Media reporting fake news. It tends to comne back and bite them.

I love reading old stories where the fake news was working hard to smear Donald Trump.

This past October, the real news revealed that the “Dirty Dossier” was paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton Campaign. A Law Firm was hired as a “go between” to obfuscate the source of the money. The Law Firm, Perkins Coie, was forced to admit that they were paid by Hillary to relay the money to Fusion GPS for the fake dossier written by a former British Spy Christopher Steele. Some of Steele’s “sources” were Russians. And this Dossier formed the basis for the investigation into the Trump Campaign for Colluding with the Russian.

Even the New York Times had to report this:

WASHINGTON — The presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee paid for research that was included in a dossier made public in January that contained salacious claims about connections between Donald J. Trump, his associates and Russia. A spokesperson for a law firm said on Tuesday that it had hired Washington-based researchers last year to gather damaging information about Mr. Trump on numerous subjects — including possible ties to Russia — on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the D.N.C. The revelation, which emerged from a letter filed in court on Tuesday, is likely to fuel new partisan attacks over federal and congressional investigations into Russia’s attempts to disrupt last year’s election and whether any of Mr. Trump’s associates assisted in the effort. The president and his allies have argued for months that the investigations are politically motivated. They have challenged the information contained in the dossier, which was compiled by a former British spy who had been contracted by the Washington research firm Fusion GPS.

Last July (2017) Politico was busy making the case that Trump won the election by “colluding” with the Russians. Keep in mind that in July 2017 we did not know that Hillary had paid for the dossier using a couple of middle men (a law firm and Fusion GPS) to dig up dirt on Donald Trump. Christopher Steele – a Brit – was her source. And he used Russians.

To date, after spending untold millions to connect Donald Trump with Russia, the best they can find is a meeting where a Russian Lawyer in Trump Tower met with Trump Jr. No collusion, no laws broken. But we now know that this Russian Lawyer met with Fusion GPS before and after the meeting in Trump Tower. So was this an attempted setup by the Hillary Campaign?

But Politico really stepped in it on this one. In July 2017, before we all knew Hillary hired a foreigner to collude with other foreigners, Politico was speculating on how Trump’s supposed meeting with a foreigner could land him in jail. Only it turns out we have proof Hillary was the one colluding and potentially breaking election laws. Keep in mind, Brits and Russians are both foreigners.

Collusion is not a federal crime (except in the unique case of antitrust law), so we should all just stop using “collusion” as a short-hand for criminality. But that doesn’t mean that the alleged cooperation between the Trump campaign and Russia is of no criminal interest. To the contrary, if true, it may have violated any number of criminal prohibitions. For example, if Donald Trump Jr. sought “dirt” on Hillary Clinton from the Russians, he might be charged with conspiring to violate the election laws of the United States, which prohibit foreign nationals from contributing any “thing of value” to an electoral campaign. The opposition dirt is at least plausibly a thing of value. And to the extent that the Trump campaign aided, abetted or advised the Russians (or any other hackers) about what would be most useful to steal from the Democrats or how best to enhance the impact of their release, they may well have violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

Just substitute Hillary for Trump in that last paragraph.

Where is the Special Counsel for Hillary? Far left Politico made the case – accidentally.

