Monmouth Poll Showing Gillespie Ahead, but They Sampled More Republicans than Previous Poll

Monmouth University released a new poll yesterday that purports to show that Republican Ed Gillespie has gained ground on Democrat Ralph Northam and is now a point ahead.

But is this poll really showing momentum for Gillespie?

I hate to disappoint my GOP colleagues, but this poll actually shows Gillespie is slipping since the Monmouth poll taken last month between 9/21/2017 and 9/25/2017.

In the September poll, Monmouth sampled 25% Republicans and 32% Democrats. The September poll has a +7 Democrat advantage. However, in the latest poll, the sample size changed. Considerably. The latest poll was conducted using 30% Republicans and 28% Democrats giving a +2 Republican advantage.

So the poll swung from +7 Democrat to +2 Republican, a 9 point swing in Republican’s favor.

The September poll showed Northam with a 5% advantage over Gillespie 49% to 44% with a +7 Democrat advantage.

The latest poll shows Gillespie with a 1 point lead over Northam with a +2 Republican advantage in the sample.

If nothing had changed, with a 9 point swing in the sample favoring Gillespie, one would expect the poll to show a 4 point lead for Gillespie. Yet the new poll shows only a 1 point lead for the Republican.

So the logical conclusion is that Gillespie has actually slipped 3 points from September has Monmouth used an “apples to apples” polling sample.

But the question is, why would a liberal New Jersey college want to show a Republican in the lead?

We can only speculate, but moments after the latest poll was released, the Democrats sent out a mass email to their mailing lists from Terry McAuliffe seeking … money!

This is bad, Tom. After Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and the rest of the Republican machine threw their weight into the Virginia governor’s race last week, the latest poll shows right-wing extremist Ed Gillespie AHEAD in the race. This race was already neck-and-neck. Now the stakes are even higher. After this breaking news, we must up our spending IMMEDIATELY to take back this race and keep Virginia from going to an extreme Trump supporter. That’s why we’re asking you to chip in $10 today to fight back. Can Virginia Democrats like Ralph Northam count on you? If you’ve saved your payment information with ActBlue Express, your donation will process immediately by clicking a button below. Otherwise, you will be redirected to a donation page.

And there are buttons for various amounts. (There was a link to the donation page in the text above, but I removed it.)

Obviously, the Democrat strategy in this race has been to tie Gillespie to Trump because even though Democrats lost the election last year, Hillary did win Virginia. But to call Gillespie a “right-wing extremist” aligned with Trump is laughable. So stirring up the Democrat base with the fear of a Trump “clone” as governor now being ahead of the Democrat will no doubt bring in a lot of donations. Far more than had the poll shown Gillespie slipping from 5 points behind to 8 or 9 points down, which is what the poll actually shows.

Another advantage this “fear” poll has for Democrats is ensuring that a victory for Northam is not inevitable. Democrats believe that a lot of their own failed to show up to vote because the fake polls showed Hillary was going to win by a landslide.

So the message the Democrats want to get out to the party faithful is all hands on deck. With your money and your vote. And this poll fits that narrative perfectly.

I’m not saying there is a conspiracy between Monmouth and the Democrats to manipulate polls to fit the Democrat’s playbook. But the only way to truly measure movement in a political race is by apples to apples polls. Not 9 point partisan swings. That is no way to conduct a poll.

Christopher Newport Poll

Comparing the last two CNU polls, Northam has dropped from 7 points ahead to just 4 points. Looking at the demographics in this poll, the mix of Republicans to Democrats only changed by a single point, which is good.

However, they also ask those who self-identify as neither Republican nor Democrat (Independents) if they lean one way or the other. The 10/2 to 10/6 CNU poll showed the Indy’s – which were almost 1/3 of the respondents – their “lean”. In the earlier poll, they leaned 38% to Republicans and 34% to Democrats. But the CNU poll conducted October 9 to 13 queried Independents who leaned 44% Republican and 35% Democrat.

This poll shows Independent voters may be moving towards Gillespie.

Roanoke College Poll

Roanoke College conducted a poll September 16-23 and the latest was conducted October 8-13. In September, Northam lead Gillespie by 4 points and in the October poll, Northam increased his lead to 6 points.

The partisan split in this poll remained nearly the same between the two polls. And despite the fact that Northam increased his lead by 2 points, there was a slight movement towards Gillespie among Independents.

Conclusion:

In 2013 Terry McAuliffe was favored in every poll taken from July 2013 until election. McAuliffe won by 2.5% yet the polls showed him with a 6% average margin.

In 2017 Ralph Northam has been favored in every poll taken since April 2017 (with 2 ties). Northam has an average lead of 3.5% as of today.

In 2013, both Emerson’s and Quinnipiac’s final polls were the most accurate and showed McAuliffe winning by 2 points. (He won by 2.5.)

In 2017, Emerson’s latest poll shows Northam up by 5 and Quinnipiac’s latest has Northam up by 10.

The three polls I looked at above are the latest 3 out as of today. I am completely underwhelmed with the latest Monmouth poll and other than an apparent drop for Gillespie after correcting the horrendous partisan swing (+9 GOP between the polls), have no confidence in the Monmouth methods. And the poll did not ask the Independents if they are leaning Republican or Democrat. And other than a fund raiser for Democrats and a poll that may give Republicans a bit of overconfidence, I reject this poll.

But Roanoke and CNU both show movement by Independents towards Gillespie since their previous polls. This is when you want to see unaffiliated voters move toward your candidate and is good news for Gillespie and the GOP. The TV and radio ads put out by the GOP and Gillespie are most likely responsible for this movement and are having a negative effect among Independent voters as far as the Democrats go.

The “lead” by McAuliffe in 2013, according to the polls, was larger than the average lead for Northam in 2017. With Independents moving towards Gillespie, this race is trending in the GOP’s favor. But it is going to be very close.

I wouldn’t be totally shocked to see this race end up in a recount. And if that happens, the GOP will need to keep a close eye on Fairfax and other NoVa localities. If you recall, in 2013 Obenshain was ahead of Herring by 1,272 votes after counting the ballots. After fixing “problems” with counting equipment in Fairfax, Herring won.

Imagine that!

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog.Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...