Power of the Pen

I regularly speak to my Hip Hop Hero Barz Nice. He is part of my community of brothers. My conversations with him are always supportive, intense and thought provoking. I credit him as one of the reasons that I still still contribute to Virginia Right.



My second wife always said to me, “What are you going to do?! Be a fifty year old rapper?! You need to grow up. Did I rap? Like another one of my Hip Hop Heroes Doug Evans said on my favorite mix tape, “Everybody raps!!!!!!”



I look at Barz Nice, Big Sty and JD Haze and understand that there is space in the Hop Hop community and culture for the OG’s (Original Gangstas: what the culture refers to us older heads).



Do I still write music? Yes I do. Have I recorded anything of late? No. I have taken the talent that God has given me and used it in a different way.



I consider myself a political nerd. I read and understand things that maybe the regular Hip Hop head would not. I remember an interesting day. I was able to walk the halls of the Mariners Harbor Houses (a project development in Staten Island, New York). And on that very same day, I walked the halls of the State Capitol in Albany, New York. I was lobbying for affordable legal representation for poor and middle income New Yorkers.



I hold a Political Science degree from Hampton University. I did not get my knowledge of politics from Google. I lived and grew up in Cambria Heights, Queens, New York. I was a participant in the growth of Hip Hop. I got to watch and experience up close Hip Hop culture. It left a lasting impression on the foundation of my life.



Later, I promoted events and parties. One of my favorite jobs was an Intellectual Property and Contracts Paralegal with a firm called 99% Entertainment. My partner Carl Jackman and I realized that the music industry was “99% business and 1% talent.”



That from the amount of “no talent” having people who got record deals and made lots of money from our culture.



Well, it is 0614 hours and I just was unable to sleep. I am up just collecting my thoughts to spill out onto the page and organize my feelings. Yesterday’s message at church was taken out of the third chapter of Ephesians. Paul was writing his letter to the church in Ephesus. Even though HE was incarcerated, he wanted the new believers in Christ to remain encouraged. He used his power of the pen to spread knowledge and understanding of the church which was NOT just a building. He was part of the church even though the government had him incarcerated. And through his relationship with Jesus Christ, he had liberty, freedom and the battle was already won.



There is work that we all have to do in this life. And we all know that life is not always easy. But, remain encouraged and do what you need to in this life. For me……I will continue to write. I may pen some more music. I may even muster up the courage to call Bully one day and record. But, I realize that Barz is correct that I have a gift in the power of the pen. And that I can do damage (Hip Hop turrets is kickin’ in. I hear the “I DO DAMAGE” cut from Cool V’s Tribute to Scratching)



Cool V’s Tribute To Scratching by Biz Markie from Goin’ Offhttps://youtu.be/kdx3Nme8ywMCool V’s Tribute To Scratching by Biz Markie from Goin’ Off

Or, I can do good. I choose to do good with my pen power.