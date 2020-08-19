Press Release from Richmond First District City Council Candidate Mike Dickinson on Schools!

Richmond City Council Candidate Concerned about Richmond Public School Students.

Richmond, Virginia, August 3, 2020 For Immediate Release – Mike Dickinson announces comments about his concern for Richmond Public School Students.

Mike Dickinson, candidate for Richmond City Council 1st District says, “It is UNACCEPTABLE our children will not receive FACE TO FACE instruction from the Richmond Public Schools. According to the Virginia Department of Education the drop Out rate is 30% (up from 20% in 2016!). Our standardized test scores lag the state average by 50 points. Our most at risk children do not have access to stable wi-fi to support virtual instruction.

City Council MUST institute a voucher program for any parent who sends there child to private school with FACE TO FACE instruction. Take the money from the school board budget. In addition, fifty percent of Richmond Public Schools do not have a functioning Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

This “pandemic pandering” has gone too far. We cannot let the next generation of kids minds rot with virtual instruction. We need to get them IN FRONT of live teachers.

I am dedicated and focused on RESULTS, something our current School Board is not.”