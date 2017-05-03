I got this presser from John Bloom, the state chair of the Virginia Constitution Party and this is very interesting:

John Bloom, former Conservative Republican activist, now Chairman of the Constitution Party of Virginia, announces effort to gain full party status for the Constitution Party in Virginia. The Republican and Democrat Parties have passed laws that make it difficult for political parties other than their own to become viable parties. Mr. Bloom jumped the first hurdle by establishing a State Central Committee with a representative in every Congressional District across Virginia and a State Party Plan and Bi-laws. The Party now needs to obtain 10,000 signatures on Nominating for a Statewide Candidate across the state, with a minimum of 400 signatures in each Congressional District by June 13th. Then the Constitution Party Nominee for Statewide office will then need to obtain TEN PERCENT of the Statewide vote, in order for the Constitution Party to gain FULL Party Status.

The Libertarian Party deliberately did not seek a candidate for LT Governor, thus providing the Constitution Party a more viable opportunity to run a a Constitutionalist candidate for LT Governor. With Mr. Bloom endorsing both the Libertarian Party Nominee for Governor Cliff Hyra and Republican Presumptive Nominee for Attorney General John Adams, the only viable option is LT Governor. Mr. Charles Kraut, a former ViceChairman of the Rockbridge County Republican Party Committee has agreed to be the Constitution Party of Virginia candidate for LT. Governor. Mr. Kraut resigned from the Republican Party because he felt it was the “Democrat Lite” Party. Mr. Bloom will be contacting other former members of the Republican Party of Virginia who left the Party because of Donald Trump, to help collect the required 10,000 signatures to gain ballot access. He needs help from volunteers from across the state. With just 1,000 volunteers across the Commonwealth of Virginia collecting just ONE Nominating Petition containing 12 signatures, that can be accomplished in one weekend.

Mr. Kraut, unlike Mr. Bloom, was active with the Constitution Party when the Party’s founder Howard Phillips was alive and knows the current National Chairman of the Constitution Party, Mr. Frank Fluckiger and Mr. Kraut was the sole Virginia representative to the Constitution Party National Convention in Huntsville Alabama earlier this year. Mr. Bloom has this to say about this effort:

“This year may be the BEST opportunity to gain Party access for the Constitution Party in Virginia, as the chance for a Republican to be elected Governor this year is SLIM to NILL, Conservatives should get fully behind Republican Nominee for Attorney General John Adams and wait four more years and run Mr. Adams for Governor. Your vote for Cliff Hyra, Charles Kraut and John Adams are votes for the US Constitution. A vote for Mr. Hydra and Mr. Kraut is not only a vote to create new political parties but to effectively neutralize the effect of Gerrymandering, really RIGGING elections, a far more threat to the Democratic Process then a small minority of Illegal Immigrants voting, which is ONLY effective when there is only TWO political parties for voters to choose from.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Nominating Petition Drive for Mr. Kraut, please contact me at constitutionpartyofvirginia@gmail.com or (757)806-8694.”