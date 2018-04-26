I was wary I admit – more wary than proud – wary of this event:
‘It’s a little bit like the bike race except we’re not going to close any streets’: Richmond wins bid to host 2020 Menuhin Competition
I was grateful no streets were going to close (I had this image of violinists in the streets serenading the entranced public) but I was still wary. Will public money (that’s your money, folks!) be used to promote it?
The 2020 Menuhin Competition, billed as the world’s leading international competition for young violinists, will be held in Richmond on May 14-24, 2020.
London and Melbourne, Australia, were reportedly also in the running for the every-other-year event that has been nicknamed “the Olympics of the violin.”
So far so good. Great! Richmond IS a great place to visit. But will public money be involved? It ought to be easier to do this kind of competition without huge expenditures. I would reluctantly be against it if there was a bunch of public money involved.
Symphony officials expect the competition to attract worldwide attention and several thousand visitors. Bid partners will work with local companies, individual donors and foundations to raise the expected expenses of $1.5 million to $2 million to host the competition.
Excellent answer so far! Now I am aware there will be security costs (although I do feel there should be some sharing of costs) and probably the schools will want a violinist to come to their school or there will be field trips to the event. But the taxpayers ought not be on the hook for this event. Let the private sector handle it. Or it is better off in Melbourne.
I will monitor this story for the Tip of the Iceberg principle (that there is hidden public costs) but let’s say (for now) YAY!
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
