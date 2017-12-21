This is a disturbing article (Thanks to Style Weekly):

WCVE Going To All News, Purchases Two FM Stations For Music

Public radio’s corporate owner is going to purchase two private-sector radio stations and convert them to all-music.

Although still subject to Federal Communications Commission approval, the two stations purchased from Alpha Media are WBBT (107.3 FM) and WWLB (93.1 FM). The email reads that approval is expected in early 2018 and that the new formats should begin on all three stations as early as spring 2018.

Sounds like they are doing pretty well if you ask me! Here is the 2013 990 of the Community Idea Stations (called Commonwealth Public Broadcasting) – the federal form an exempt non-profit files to the IRS. Some figures of interest (look at pages 6, 7 and 13):

The Community Idea Stations had revenue in 2013 of $13,435,127 and expenses of $13,306,794. Those expenses were used for Public TV and Radio (for the most part) to promote educational and other goals. They received $1,296,340 in government grants. But the assets of the corporation exceeded liabilities by nearly 11 million dollars. ($10,965,155)

So this corporation has now purchased these two FM radio stations. Sounds like they are doing pretty well. Well enough that they ought to be privately owned and OFF the government dole. Every time someone suggests the sensible (and constitutional) solution: Get public radio (and TV, too) off the public dole, there are shouts of stuff like the radio will be shut off the week after they are defunded! Look at this article in the LA Times:

CPB, a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 that formed PBS and NPR in the late 1960s and early ’70s, said Thursday that the cuts would “begin the collapse of the public media system itself.”

Well, I say to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting: Is that a promise? Please say no later than date for the collapse of the public media system. A “public media system” is not authorized by the Federal Constitution.

Public radio and TV are crony capitalism, subsidized by the American People (translation: taxpayers of USA and probably Virginia, too), and ought to be defunded and sold to the private sector. Right away. No later than 12/21/17.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood “Sandy” Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia’s first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

