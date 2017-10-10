Most Americans according to surveys have become jaded and cynical about elected officials of both political parties, the typical citizen does complain but little else. We are inundated daily with examples that clearly illustrate how little these folks care about our views. Two examples yesterday illustrate why we might consider bringing back public hangings.

In a MSNBC interview Senator Ben Cardin ( D ) of Maryland was specifically asked about Trumps Tax Proposals. He responded that he was supportive so long as the process didn’t increase the deficit or national debt. When was the last time you heard a democrat complain about increasing the annual budget deficit or the national debt ? This guy has been in Congress since 1987, in the House from 1987-2006, since then the U.S. Senate. 30 years in DC and this guy is concerned about debt ? He further strained his credibility when he threw into the discussion that he also supports “ a national consumption tax” ? Lower taxes, simplify the horrendously complicated 80,000 page tax code………….and then throw in a consumption tax that has the most detrimental impact on lower income and middle class of all means of raising revenue. Maryland is climbing into the stupidity ranks of New York, Illinois ,California . This guy stays in office for no other reason than the bloated Federal civil service legions that keep sending him back because he is good for big gov’t, Maryland style.

Tom Price, former republican Congressman from Georgia , now serving as Secretary of HHS ( Health & Human Services) begged forgiveness on Fox last night , telling the audience that he was writing a personal check for some $51,000 from his own pocket to reimburse taxpayers for the private flights he has taken since January. Wonder of all wonders, this guy has apparently done pretty well for himself, casually dismissing this extravagant taxpayer rip-off by simply saying…………”okay, you caught me, I’ll pay it back” Has anyone in government yet heard of “ go to meeting.com “ ? How much government travel could be cut with the technology utilized today by the private sector that has dramatically reduced executive travel costs by utilizing these measures. These gov’t types treat themselves as if they are Crown Princes , traveling first class , staying at the finest hotels, dining at the very best restaurants…….all on the tax payer dime…………until someone in the media shines a spotlight on the glaring abuses. Bret Baire asked him in a follow up question about the report that he had ordered HHS to re-open the closed Executive dining cafeteria. Secretary Price’s response was that the dining area was being reopened to and I quote “ provide HHS executives and other employees another option for lunch , and to have a place where they could eat and work” Brown bag it Pal like the rest of us working slobs who you stick with the tab for this nonsense. I don’t have the horse but I have lots of rope.

Bob Shannon King William

